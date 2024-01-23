And the Oscar goes to … not SOME people who were terribly snubbed this year!
To be fair, 2023 was an incredible year for films and it was always going to be incredibly hard to recognize everyone who deserved to be.
And yet, knowing that these stars were robbed of their moment, to lose out on the chance of forever being known as “Oscar-nominated” still hurts.
Especially for Margot Robbie! What a blow!
Oscar Snubs 2024: Margot Robbie Not Nominated For Best Actress
I mean, the headline is right there, isn’t it?
Barbie was undoubtedly the biggest movie of 2023, without question, and the driving force behind it’s success was the lead star and producer, Margot Robbie.
She truly put everything she had into getting this movie made. And yet, despite being nominated for everything else — Golden Globes, BAFTAS, Critics Choice — she was shut out of the Oscars this morning. No nomination for Best Actress for her!
The same goes for Zac Efron, who many hoped would land a Best Actor nomination for his role in Iron Claw. He showed a range in that film that surprised audiences far and wide. Still, it wasn’t enough to get him a little golden man.
But the agony doesn’t end there! No director nomination for Greta Gerwig?! Is this a JOKE?! The woman oversaw one of the best films of the year! This is a travesty!
But the list just goes ON from there! No one from May December got a nod. Not Charles Melton, not Natalie Portman. NOT JULIANNE MOORE?!
And don’t even get me started on Jack Black. Yes, I know, Peaches wasn’t even shortlisted for the Oscar nominations.
But what a waste! The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the year’s second-biggest hit at the box office, behind Barbie, and that song was definitely a part of that.
Party foul, Oscars!
Oscar Nominations 2024: Who’s Going For Gold?
Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid hosted the Oscar nomination announcement on Tuesday morning.
Movie lovers everywhere kept a close eye on the nominees for 96th annual Academy Awards, hoping to see their favorites pull ahead.
Movies like Oppenheimer and Poor Things have received countless accolades so far from the Golden Globes and Critics Choice.
Meanwhile, other films like perhaps the most talked about movie of 2023, Barbie, received countless nominations, but few trophies in hand.
As for the 2024 Oscars, the frontrunners included included our girl in pink, which included a nomination for America Ferrera, who up until has been unceremoniously snubbed by countless other award shows.
Oppenheimer pulled ahead of the back, with a nomination in almost every major category (does it look like Robert Downey Jr.’s year? I think so!)
Oscar Nominations 2024: Full List
PICTURE
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, Zone of Interest
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
ACTOR
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
ACTRESS
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers