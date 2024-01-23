And the Oscar goes to … not SOME people who were terribly snubbed this year!

To be fair, 2023 was an incredible year for films and it was always going to be incredibly hard to recognize everyone who deserved to be.

And yet, knowing that these stars were robbed of their moment, to lose out on the chance of forever being known as “Oscar-nominated” still hurts.

Especially for Margot Robbie! What a blow!

Oscar Snubs 2024: Margot Robbie Not Nominated For Best Actress

I mean, the headline is right there, isn’t it?

Barbie was undoubtedly the biggest movie of 2023, without question, and the driving force behind it’s success was the lead star and producer, Margot Robbie.

She truly put everything she had into getting this movie made. And yet, despite being nominated for everything else — Golden Globes, BAFTAS, Critics Choice — she was shut out of the Oscars this morning. No nomination for Best Actress for her!

The same goes for Zac Efron, who many hoped would land a Best Actor nomination for his role in Iron Claw. He showed a range in that film that surprised audiences far and wide. Still, it wasn’t enough to get him a little golden man.

But the agony doesn’t end there! No director nomination for Greta Gerwig?! Is this a JOKE?! The woman oversaw one of the best films of the year! This is a travesty!

But the list just goes ON from there! No one from May December got a nod. Not Charles Melton, not Natalie Portman. NOT JULIANNE MOORE?!

And don’t even get me started on Jack Black. Yes, I know, Peaches wasn’t even shortlisted for the Oscar nominations.

But what a waste! The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the year’s second-biggest hit at the box office, behind Barbie, and that song was definitely a part of that.

Party foul, Oscars!

Oscar Nominations 2024: Who’s Going For Gold?

Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid hosted the Oscar nomination announcement on Tuesday morning.

Movie lovers everywhere kept a close eye on the nominees for 96th annual Academy Awards, hoping to see their favorites pull ahead.

Movies like Oppenheimer and Poor Things have received countless accolades so far from the Golden Globes and Critics Choice.

Meanwhile, other films like perhaps the most talked about movie of 2023, Barbie, received countless nominations, but few trophies in hand.

As for the 2024 Oscars, the frontrunners included included our girl in pink, which included a nomination for America Ferrera, who up until has been unceremoniously snubbed by countless other award shows.

Oppenheimer pulled ahead of the back, with a nomination in almost every major category (does it look like Robert Downey Jr.’s year? I think so!)

Oscar Nominations 2024: Full List

PICTURE

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, Zone of Interest

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

ACTRESS

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers