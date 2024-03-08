Jenelle Evans: David Eason Won’t Let Me File For Divorce

Will Jenelle Evans finally divorce David Eason? Or are these two headed for yet another reconciliation?

As we reported earlier this week, Jenelle has legally separated from David after six years of marriage.

Jenelle and David’s marriage has been turbulent since day one, so news of the split didn’t exactly come as a shock.

Unfortunately, these two break up about once a month, so the most likely outcome here is yet another reconciliation.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jenelle insists that she genuinely wants to end her marriage, but she also claims that David is doing everything in his power to prevent her from filing for divorce.

Jenelle Evans-David Eason Divorce: Is It Actually Happening?

Earlier this week, Jenelle hosted an Instagram Q&A in which she explained that it might be a year before she’s able to file for divorce.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

When one commenter urged Jenelle to “skip the separation and just go straight for divorce,” Evans explained quick divorces are not an option in her state.

“I would’ve skipped straight to a divorce, but I couldn’t. In the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year,” Jenelle said, according to In Touch.

“You have to prove that you have two separate addresses,” Jenelle continued.

Jenelle Evans attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity)

“You don’t have to file it really to prove that you lived in two separate addresses for a year, but the problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave.”

At that point, other North Carolina residents chimed in, including one who explained that it’s easy for couples seeking a divorce to side-step these legal hurdles.

It seems that if both parties are willing to claim that they’ve been separated for a year, authorities will generally decline to investigate the matter further.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“He won’t allow that,” Jenelle said, referring to David. “I wish it was that easy for me.”

What’s Next For Jenelle Evans?

The separation from David is the latest in a long line of setbacks for Jenelle.

In fact, this might be the most tumultuous year the troubled reality star has ever endured, which is really saying something!

Jenelle Evans attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Jenelle was recently deemed a fit parent following a CPS investigation that threatened to remove all of her children from her home.

Her troubles are far from over, however, as it was reported last month that Jenelle is facing a $46,000 tax lien and numerous other financial woes.

In her notice of legal separation, Jenelle complained that David refuses to look for her work and spends her money in frivolous ways.

So maybe kicking this guy to the curb is Jenelle’s way of finally getting on top of her finances!