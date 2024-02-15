Jenelle Evans claims that she’s in the clear.

The former Teen Mom 2 star has been under investigation by Child Protective Services over the past few months, ever since her 14-year old son Jace ran away from home.

On three separate occasions last fall.

And then accused stepfather David Eason of assault.

Via TikTok on Thursday, however, Evans wrote “it’s finally over” and then explained in more detail that this organization had completed its look into her seemingly dangerous family situation.

“I have some good news and I’m kind of shaking right now from anxiety,” the 32-year old said to open a new video on this platform.

“All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped.”

The same can’t be said in a legal sense, we should note, as Eason was charged last month with a felony count for allegedly strangling Jace at some point in 2023.

But it sounds as if CPS will not take away Jenelle’s kids for any period of time due to this supposed incident… which is a change from four years ago when Evans lost custody for about a month after Eason shot and killed the family dog.

But that’s an insane story from a different day.

Let’s focus on the still-troubling here and now, shall we?

On February 15, Evans explained that “CPS took a voluntary dismissal,” adding:

“I wasn’t going to share this information. I was actually gonna keep it private and just kind of give a vague statement. But right now, I need to control the narrative now that this case has been dropped.”

Evans has stood staunchly alongside Eason ever since these disturbing accusations came to light.

She has blamed her mother, Barbara, for either making up the lie that David got physical with Jace or just in general for getting involved in something that isn’t her business.

Jenelle has also said on multiple occasions that Jace is battling mental health issues — which may very well be true.

But that doesn’t mean he isn’t telling the truth about David Eason, a man known for often being violent (and racist… and homophobic…).

“I’m focusing on Jace’s mental health and I want to focus solely on his mental health right now,” Jenelle continued on TikTok, noting that she won’t share any more “details about what happened pertaining to the case.”

She didn’t stop there, though, despite the claim.

Jenelle went on to assure fans that she will eventually reveal what happened, alleging that “someone is already leaking information to the media,” blaming either Barbara or Jace’s biological dad, Andrew Lewis, for making this matter public.

“I’d appreciate it if everyone respects my son’s privacy so he can get his mental health in check,” she said. “Just know that I am super happy. I feel like this is unreal. Still hasn’t hit me yet.”

We have to say: It’s sort of a self-own to celebrate the fact that your kids are NOT being taken away from you.

But anyway.

It remains unclear just where Jace is living these days and/or when (if ever) he might return to his mother’s house full-time.

But Evans concluded her latest message by thanking those who “supported” her throughout the ordeal, stating for what we have to assume is, like, two or three people at most:

“I appreciate it. And now I feel like I can move on with my life.”