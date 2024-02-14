It seems that Jenelle Evans might be facing some serious financial difficulties. Again.

Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, have frequently had trouble making ends meet in the years since they were both fired from Teen Mom 2.

And neither Jenelle nor David has sought full-time employment during that time.

Jenelle’s OnlyFans page keeps the couple afloat financially, but it seems that her subscribership is declining at the worst possible time.

According to a new report from In Touch, Jenelle and David are on the verge of total financial collapse, thanks in part to a $46,000 tax lien.

And it seems the debts are only growing larger, as neither Jenelle nor David has shown any interest in getting a real job.

Jenelle Evans: Headed For Bankruptcy?

“There is no discernable steady income coming into the house beyond the clickbait Jenelle does, and her OnlyFans account, which she keeps up with sporadically at best,” says a source close to the couple, adding that the former reality stars are “terrible” with money.

“They order take-out all the time to feed four or five mouths when Maryssa is home,” the insider continues.

“They go on pricey trips with — and without — the kids, and they sink money on their always-breaking, expensive toys, like the boat and their ATV.”

To make matters worse, the Easons are facing a number of legal battles that may prove very costly.

The Charges Against David Eason

David has been charged with felony assault for allegedly assaulting Jenelle’s 14-year-old son, Jace.

“They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” says the source.

David has a rap sheet a mile long, and in his desperation to avoid jail time, he’s reportedly convinced Jenelle to shell out for “what amounts to a full legal team.”

And in addition to the criminal case, Jenelle and David will soon be back in court for additional custody hearings.

Jace is currently in a temporary living situation in the home of someone with “ties” to the Easons.

It’s been rumored but not confirmed that he’s living with a sibling of David’s.

The situation comes after Jace ran away from Jenelle and David’s home multiple times over the summer.

Now, it seems that Jenelle and David are not permitted to contact the teen, and it will likely be an uphill battle for the couple to convince a judge that they’re capable of providing a stable home for Jace.

And these reports of the couple’s financial struggles are unlikely to help.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.