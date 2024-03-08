Millie Bobby Brown’s Siblings Have ALL Worked with Her! Who Are They?

Millie Bobby Brown has taken the world of film and television by storm since childhood, but her siblings knew and loved her long before she was a household name.

Everyone knows Millie Bobby Brown.

She’s a phenomenon, her new movie is out, and she’s getting married. She has grown up so quickly.

But who is in her family? You may have seen some of them by her side without realizing it.

Dad Robert Brown, Millie Bobby Brown, and sister Paige Brown attend the Netflix ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown needs no introduction

Netflix’s Stranger Things premiered in the summer of 2016. Awash with ’80s nostalgia and filled to the brim with enormous breakout talent, the science fiction horror series has captivated audiences ever since.

Millie Bobby Brown was the standout actor from the cast. At the tender age of 11, she began playing Eleven, a versatile and demanding role for which she also buzzed off all of her hair.

So many Netflix projects attract massive audiences of millions, but do not survive beyond a season or two. Fortunately for Millie and for her castmates, Stranger Things was a shining exception.

Millie’s exciting project right now is Damsel, a Netflix film with a March 8 premiere date.

Not only is she holding her own alongside acting legends like Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, and Shohreh Aghdashloo, but she’s the protagonist and the face of the project.

Between Millie’s fashion sense, her engagement, some creepy downsides to fame, and her unstoppable career, it can be easy to overlook some more personal details — like her family.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Millie Bobby Brown has a close family

Parents Robert and Kelly Brown welcomed Millie, the third of their four children, in 2004.

Though the Brown family are British, Millie’s place of birth is Spain — though the family returned to England when she was four, and moved to Orlando, Florida and then to Los Angeles when she was eight.

Her family’s hectic moves helped launch her acting career. Millie has credited her close family relationships with keeping her grounded amidst sudden childhood fame and cruel internet trolling.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Damsel World Premiere at The Plaza on March 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Paige Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown’s eldest sibling, Paige, is a producer. She is about a decade older than Millie, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t close.

In fact, it was Paige who first introduced Millie to the character of Enola Holmes before Millie portrayed that role in the Enola Holmes films.

Paige’s production credits include those films as well as Godzilla vs Kong. She might not work on the public side of the entertainment industry, but she’s very much a part of it.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Damsel World Premiere at The Plaza on March 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Charlie Brown

Though Millie Bobby Brown’s brother’s name might sound like a joke, his career as a photographer is much more serious.

Charlie is about halfway between Millie and Paige in age, but he’s all professional. He photographed Millie for Glamour UK, he was director of photography for her short film, and like Paige, he worked behind the scenes on Enola Holmes 2.

Millie has explained bringing her brother into her work because he is also a young artist and because she values his voice in these projects.

Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Ava Brown

Of all of Millie Bobby Brown’s siblings, Ava is the youngest — born in 2012, just one year before Millie’s first acting role on (the underrated) Once Upon A Time In Wonderland.

In 2021, Ava appeared as a model for Millie’s clean makeup brand, Florence by Mills. Millie even named a product after her.

It is very famously not easy to be the less famous sibling of a household name. But Millie’s siblings seem content to work with and support their sister, rather than pulling The Other Two-like shenanigans to escape her shadow. Not everyone craves the limelight.