Is Beyonce going to sing a duet with Taylor Swift?

At the Super Bowl, Beyonce announced new music, including two singles and an upcoming album.

That album, she later revealed, would come out in early spring.

Beyonce’s latest foray into Country music includes collaborations. And the Bey Hive is buzzing with rumors about which other singers we’ll hear — and Taylor Swift’s name keeps cropping up.

BeyoncÃ© attends the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Beyonce is dropping ‘Cowboy Carter’ on March 29

In a new Instagram post, Beyonce is teasing the imminent release of new music. Remember, just as Taylor Swift announced her new album at the Grammy Awards, Beyonce announced hers at the Super Bowl.

On Tuesday, March 19, she dropped the release date of her upcoming album, Cowboy Carter: March 29.

Queen Bey spoke extensively about the process for creating this music — and thanked fans for cheering her on through her singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

Beyonce did not back down from acknowledging how hard certain people worked to exclude her from Country music spaces.

“This album has been over five years in the making,” she wrote. “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t.”

Beyonce continued: “But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

BeyonceÌ accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for â€œRenaissanceâ€ onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

‘Cowboy Carter’ won’t only feature Beyonce’s legendary voice

“I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect,” Beyonce dished.

“I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound,” she expressed.

Beyonce’s tease has fans excited for many reasons. And speculation is running wild on one topic in particular: her collaborations.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Many fans are immediately jumping onto the idea that Beyonce has collaborated with Taylor Swift.

Both music superstars are dominating their industry at the moment. Certain individuals have tried to pit them against each other. However, Taylor and Beyonce have both worked to support each other for many years.

A collaboration — which, we must emphasize, is just a rumor — would be huge. Huge for the Bey Hive, for Swifties, and for music in general. Let’s not forget that Taylor launched her career in the Country niche.

BeyoncÃ© accepts the Best R&B Performance award for ‘Black Parade’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Who else may have collaborated with Beyonce?

Other big names on everyone’s lips range from Megan Thee Stallion to Lady Gaga to Dolly Parton. These are among the most talented and beloved musicians on the planet.

As exciting as these prospects are, we should keep in mind that this is all speculation. Speculation by very excited, excitable fans.

Fortunately, Bey shared this news just ten days before the album’s release date. She won’t have to wait long before she can give her fans what they want.