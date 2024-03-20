A Selling Sunset alum’s husband was reportedly placed under arrest after an alarming domestic incident.

In 2022, Christine Quinn officially parted ways with Selling Sunset. Viewers had really gotten to know her over the years, even watching as the cameras documented her lavish wedding.

Fast forward to 2024 and the honeymoon clearly sounds like it's over.

‘Selling Sunset’ alum Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, ended up in handcuffs

At around 2 PM on Tuesday, March 19, the LAPD responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute, apparently at Christine Quinn and her husband, Christian Richard’s home in the Hollywood Hills area.

Page Six was the first to report that the alleged domestic incident between Christine and husband Christian resulted in an injury to their 2-year-old child.

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” the LAPD relayed to the outlet.

Christine and Christian share one child, whose name is also Christian. Christine welcomed him via emergency C-section. in May of 2021. The little one will turn 3 years old in May of 2024.

According to the statement: “The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital.” Not immediately, that is.

A separate source informed Page Six that an ambulance later transported the 2-year-old to the emergency room. “Christine left the house and rode in the ambulance with her son,” the insider confirmed.

Authorities placed Christian Richard under arrest

On Tuesday afternoon, police responding to the domestic incident took the Selling Sunset alum’s husband into custody.

Officers handcuffed him. He was wearing a bathrobe at the time, and did not appear to be wearing shoes. Authorities held Richard on $30,000 bail, which as of Wednesday had not been placed.

According to the report, police charged him with assault with a deadly weapon. Hopefully, everyone is aware that throwing a glass bottle at someone — in or out of a bag — has the potential to be lethal. Especially if the bottle strikes a toddler.

Our thoughts are with Christine and her precious child. Hopefully, transporting him to the hospital was out of a (very wise) abundance of caution.

Selling Sunset fans never expected this arrest news. And everyone hopes that Christine and her child will be okay.