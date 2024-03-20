Let there be no doubt: Amy Roloff is over her ex-husband.

This has been evident to any and all viewers of Little People, Big World over the last few years, ever since Amy split from Matt in 2016.

Heck, three years later, Amy married Chris Marek.

Still. Amy and Matt were married for over 25 years and share four kids and there’s still an understandable sensitivity at play when it comes to a former spouse.

Caryn Chandler on air with Matt Roloff during a Little People, Big World episode. (TLC)

This is a long lead-up to delve into Tuesday’s episode of the aforementioned TLC reality show.

On this installment, Amy invited Matt Roloff, and his fiancée, Caryn Chandler, over for dinner for the first time since learning of their engagement.

Almost as soon as the Roloffs, Chandler and Marek sat down to dine, Amy asked to see Caryn’s diamond ring.

While putting on her reading glasses and reaching for Caryn’s outstretched hand, Amy examined the rock and exclaimed:

“That’s very pretty! Wow!”

Amy Roloff is rocking some sunglasses in this Little People, Big World scene. (TLC)

In a confessional, Caryn later said on air:

“When Amy asked to see the ring, I would say I was a little apprehensive, you know, who wants to do that?

“And you know, the moment was just fine and I think she’s okay that we’re engaged, probably expected it at some point … she’s been really nice about it.”

Amy, for her part, echoed this sentiment.

But she also noted that things are always a bit awkward when it comes to her ex and his romantic endeavors.

Amy Roloff looks into the camera for this Little People, Big World confessional. (TLC)

“It does feel a little funny to me,” the reality star told cameras.

“Matt’s my ex, but you know, I’ll be okay as long as we don’t get, you know, nitty gritty and personal. Like, I would never talk to Caryn about Matt.

“I’m glad that she’s not, ‘Oh yeah, we’re doing this together Amy, you know, did you guys do that?'”

This seems very fair and quite reasonable in our view.

Amy Roloff, Matt Roloff in season 25 of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Amy and Matt finalized their divorce in 2016.

They’ve continued to co-star on Little People, Big World in the many years since, however, although the show may be coming to an end.

“After 27 years of marriage, it is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to file for divorce,” the couple said in a statement to People Magazine back then.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished together, including raising four wonderful children who have grown to become remarkable adults and building our strong and ongoing successful businesses.”

Amy and Matt concluded all that time ago:

“Our kids and our ever growing family, and the love and support we have for them, will be our priority.

“We will continue to work together side by side in the daily responsibilities for our many current ventures.

“We would like to thank our family, friends and all our fans for their continued support and understanding during this difficult time.”