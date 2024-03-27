Beyoncé Confirms She’s Covered Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ On New Album: See …

Did Beyoncé actually record a version of Dolly Parton’s 1973 classic ‘Jolene’?

Heck yeah, she did! She is in her country era!

It won’t be long now until fans get their hands on Bey’s first country album, and with just a few days left before it’s release, Bey just teased what they can expect.

By dropping the entire tracklist!

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Beyoncé Reveals Her Full ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tracklist, Including ‘Jolene’ Cover

Beyoncé revealed the tracklist for her new album, Cowboy Carter on March 27, just two days before the album debuts .

The Renaissance follow-up features a slew of new songs, including “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ’Em.”

But, it also will deliver on the rumor that Bey had covered Dolly Parton’s heartbreak classic “Jolene.”

The tracklist reveal also spoils an appearance from country legend Willie Nelson on a song titled “Smoke Hour.”

Now, will Dolly herself be singing on the album?

Maybe — and if she is, Dolly herself spoiled the surprise!

Dolly Parton Believes Beyoncé Recorded a ‘Jolene’ Cover for ‘Act II’

Once upon a time, Dolly Parton asked a woman named Jolene, “Please don’t take him just because you can.” She didn’t want to share the man, but it sounds like she’s more than happy to pass on the song to someone else.

Dolly recently spoke with with Knox News, the website of the Knoxville News Sentinel, during the 2024 season opening of her them park, Dollywood.

Dolly Parton pumping up the crowd at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. ((Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images))

The country music legeng was asked about point blank about the rumors of Beyoncé recording a cover of “Jolene” on her new album. This was the moment to squash the lies – but it sounds like it’s all very much TRUE!

“Well, I think she has,” Dolly confessed. “I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that.”

Beyoncé In Her Country Era

Fans have already proven that they love this new sound from Bey.

In fact, the first single off the album “Texas Hold ‘Em” debuted at #1 last month on Billboard’s Hot Country chart. The milestone made Beyoncé the first Black woman to do so.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As it turns out, Dolly was among the first to offer congratulations.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton said in an Instagram message. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.”

Other Covers of ‘Jolene’

Dolly wrote and recorded “Jolene” in 1973, and the song has gone on to be one of country music’s most beloved songs.

It should comes as no surprise then that Bey wouldn’t be the first artist to cover the song. So many stars have taken Jolene for a spin, including Dollly’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

Other artists who have covered the song include Olivia Newton-John, The White Stripes, Chiquis and Becky G, and Lil Nas X.