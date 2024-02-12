Beyonce dropped new music at the Super Bowl. OMG!

So, a pair of football teams played a pretty exciting game on Sunday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling overtime contest that earned the squad its third Vince Lombardi Trophy in five years.

Very impressive, we guess – but also beside the point, because, in our opinion, the game was all about the music!

Dua Lipa and BeyoncÃ© attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The entire Super Bowl LVIII experience was dominated instead by music’s two biggest female solo artists.

Sorry, Usher!

As expected Taylor Swift was in attendance to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce… chug beer… and help fulfill a Joe Biden-led conspiracy.

She didn’t make every entertainment-based headline, however. Not like at the Grammys.

But Beyonce! Oh Beyonce!

Beyonce’s New Music Announcement At The Super Bowl

At one point, Beyonce starred in a Verizon commercial that challenged the singer to break the company’s Internet connection by making one viral announcement after another.

Most of these were silly and fictitious, such as Beyonce launching herself into space, until the global sensation dropped some actual news at the very end of the ad:

SHE’S COMING OUT WITH NEW MUSIC!

BeyonceÌ accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for â€œRenaissanceâ€ onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As confirmed on Sunday night via Beyone’s website, the artist is coming out with a new album, identified as “Renaissance: Act II.”

But not only that, she dropped two songs off the album the very same night!

Yes, the first two singles are out right now!

The tracks are titled “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

And no, your ears do no deceive you: there’s a little bit of country in those jams!

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Mark your calendar, because Act II is set to drop on March 29, 2024.

A whole month before the Tortured Poets Society, we might add. Good planning, ladies!

As for the music, when you hear these first two songs, you will see just how much Beyonce is in your country era.

“This ain’t Texas, ain’t no hold ’em,” Beyonce sings as an up-tempo beat thumps in the background during the former single cited above.

“So lay your cards down, down, down, down/ So park your Lexus and throw your keys up/ Stick around, ’round, ’round, ’round, ’round/ And I’ll be damned if I can’t slow dance with you/ Come pour some sugar on me, honey too/ It’s a real life boogie and a real life hoedown/ Don’t be a b**ch, come take it to the floor now.”

The second song, “16 Carriages,” has a more melodic ballad quality.

“Sixteen carriages drivin’ away/ While I watch them ride with my dreams away/ To the summer sunset on a holy night/ On a long back road, all the tears I fight,” the singer croons.

Beyonce is on stage here as part of her popular Netflix special, Homecoming. (Netflix)

Beyonce’s Act 1

When Beyonce dropped “Renaissance” in July 2022, she shared a statement on Instagram that explained it was merely part one of a “three act project” that she recorded during the COVID pandemic.

She referred to that album as “Act I,” and described it as “a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.”

That album, with a 1990s retro dance theme, went to number-one and was the centerpiece of her tour last year, which sold $580 million in tickets, according to the trade publication Pollstar.

Beyonce has been teasing her country era recently, rocking a cowboy hat and platinum blonde tresses at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

She also attended this year’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas with husband Jay-Z and their two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi.