Ariana Grande Met and Held Ethan Slater’s Baby Just Months Before Relationship News

It seems that no sooner did the world learn that Ariana Grande was dating Ethan Slater that we started hearing about Ethan’s wife, Lilly Jay.

Despite whispers of it, there’s no evidence of any actual cheating.

But Ariana knew the two of them as a couple before they split, and before Ariana and Ethan got together.

In fact, she was hanging out with them and their new baby just months before the new romance went public.

Ethan Slater (L) poses for a photo as the 2018 TONY award nominees prep at Langham Hotel on June 10, 2018. (Getty)

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship did not go public at first.

It was going on before news broke of Ariana’s split with her husband, Dalton Gomez.

Ariana and Ethan met on the set of Wicked and struck up a friendship.

Ariana Grande attends Billboard’s 13th Annual Women In Music event at Pier 36 in New York City on December 6, 2018. (Getty)

At first, they were just two married castmates who have a history on Broadway and get along well.

Reports have consistently detailed how Ariana would spend time with Ethan and his wife, Lilly Jay.

She even spent time with their baby, who is still not quite one year old. But, of course, Ariana and Slater both ended up married on paper yet single in practice.

Ethan Slater attends the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at NYU Skirball Center on May 01, 2022 in New York City. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Lucille Lortel Theatre))

According to what an inside source told The Daily Mail, Ariana Grande found the baby to be absolutely charming.

In fact, Ariana felt that the little boy was so enchanting that she expressed that she “wanted a baby” of her own “one day.”

That is not an uncommon reaction to babies. (Well, if you’ve never been an overly put-upon eldest sibling who spends a decade of their life providing free childcare against your will) But what followed makes that … weird.

Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The thing is that Ariana’s hangouts with the erstwhile couple and their baby happened just months ago.

At best, that puts the timeline as shortly before she and Ethan got together.

With that in mind, one can sort of understand why a very unhappy Lilly Jay considers her family “collateral damage” in Ariana’s split from Dalton.

Ariana Grande looks gorgeous here in black and white. (Getty)

Simply put, there is no evidence that anyone cheated. Ariana and Ethan were both split to some degree from their respective spouses when things started up between them.

However, many people feel that Ariana was a bad friend to Lilly for snatching up her husband.

Additionally, some critics feel that meeting their baby should have give Ariana pause. Sometimes, new parents split and reconcile. Unless one of them moves on.

Ariana Grande arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Getty)

There are a lot of hurt feelings in this story. Most of them belong to Lilly. That is very reasonable.

The insinuations that Ariana is a “homewrecker” are misogynistic. Frankly, that’s not how marriages work. This characterization is also unsupported by any evidence.

Now, the allegation that Ariana was not a good friend to Lilly? It certainly sounds that way.