Why Did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Split? Their Divorce Explained

The world recently learned of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s split.

Their surprise marriage has turned into an equally out-of-the-blue breakup, following a very quiet separation.

So quiet, in fact, that Dalton was able to date for months without the world catching wind that Ariana was single.

But what caused the end of their marriage? The answer is both a classic reason for divorce … and a very recent phenomenon.

Ariana Gomez cozies up here to Dalton Gomez. The two got engaged in December of 2020. (Instagram)

According to what multiple inside sources reported to TMZ, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez marriage fell because they’re now leading relatively normal lives.

When the two of them first hooked up back in 2020, they were pretty much each other’s whole worlds.

They kept each other company. They shared romance. And they provided each other with emotional support.

Ariana Grande attends Billboard’s 13th Annual Women In Music event at Pier 36 in New York City on December 6, 2018. (Getty)

But that was also during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obviously, this deadly virus is still among us. Friends, neighbors, and coworkers still get it. More than one million Americans died from it, with millions more disabled.

Now, however, many COVID restrictions are no more. A lot of people are carrying on with life almost like they did before the virus.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were married for about two years when they split in the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

Without these life-saving COVID-19 restrictions, Ariana and Dalton got back to their respective careers.

Something remarkable about Dalton, of course, was that he is a Los Angeles realtor.

He might be no stranger to celebrities … but being the husband of one is a new experience. It’s not the same as rubbing elbows at all.

Ariana Grande puts Pete Davidson in her kinder, more apologetic version of the Mean Girls “burn book.” (YouTube/Ariana Grande)

Before marrying Ariana, and early in their marriage, he had never dealt with the realities that come with Ariana’s mega-fame.

Part of that simply meant her work schedule.

Ariana is extremely successful and continues to book work, including in a very exciting upcoming musical adaptation.

Ariana Grande looks gorgeous here in black and white. (Getty)

It’s not just about work or Ariana’s upcoming role in Wicked, however.

Going back on the town meant dealing with Ariana’s schedule and with paparazzi and superfans.

And then there was the travel. None in 2020, now constant travel taking her out of town.

Ariana Grande is a married woman! The pop icon tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a small, intimate ceremony over the weekend. (Instagram)

So, what did this look like? For one thing, Dalton would question why they needed security when they went around town.

To Ariana, it was mandatory. She’s lived a celebrity lifestyle for years.

And he simply could not adapt.

Ariana Grande belts out one of her many hits in this photo of the popular singer in 2018. (Getty)

These differences were unraveling them for a while. Then, late last year, Ariana went to the UK to begin filming Wicked.

By January, the two had separated — but amicably.

They began living separate lives. They tried again in May, but their reconciliation lasted for only two weeks. It was truly over.

Dalton Gomez was a very lucky man. He was actually full-on married to Ariana Grande. (Instagram)

So, for the past few months, Dalton has been dating. And that suits Ariana just fine.

Considering how super-famous Ariana is, the two both reportedly felt “shocked” that news of their split didn’t leak before now.

It’s probably because, despite Ariana’s colossal mega-fame, people barely know who Dalton is. That includes her fans, if we’re being honest. And we are. We are being honest.