Dalton Gomez Cheating Rumors IGNITE Over Ariana Grande’s ‘Eternal …

Did Dalton Gomez cheat on Ariana Grande before their divorce? Ari’s lyrics have fans on a warpath.

During the first half of 2023, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez split. Their marriage lasted for nearly three years.

Almost immediately, there were insinuations and even accusations from the general public that Ari had allegedly “cheated” on her non-celebrity husband. Especially after her Ethan Slater romance received the “homewrecker” label.

Ari’s new song, “Eternal Sunshine,” is telling a very different story. But how literal is this song?

‘Eternal Sunshine’ seems to be about infidelity

Lyrics take plenty of poetic license, but as you can hear for yourself in Ariana Grande’s video below, this one spells out a lot pretty directly.

The lyrics suggest someone recalling lies and betrayal by an ex — an ex who slept with another woman.

Notably, the title does not seem to about cheating. The title seems to refer to finding a happily ever after with someone new.

What are Ariana Grande’s ‘Eternal Sunshine’ lyrics?

“I’ll be the first to say ‘I’m sorry,'” she sings. “Now you got me feelin’ sorry, I showed you all my demons, all my lies.” Her lyrics then accuses the unnamed person of having “played” her.

Another line sings: “Now she’s in my bed, layin’ on your chest.”

Taking a more positive tone, Ariana sings: “Hope you feel alright when you’re in her, I found a good boy and he’s on my side.” This is when she involves the title, singing: “You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine.”

Is Ariana Grande accusing Dalton Gomez of cheating?

A lot of her fans believe so, and are flooding social media with speculation.

The lyrics seem to spell out the story of a woman — Ariana — whose ex, presumably Dalton, cheated with another woman.

Perhaps even in Ariana’s own bed.

dalton gomez inside the new house he’s trying to sell after eternal sunshine release pic.twitter.com/biwqeEw4Xw — ً (@1am6z) March 8, 2024 Ariana Grande’s fans are taking to Twitter and beyond to point fingers at Dalton Gomez.

Fans are also praising Ariana for holding back

When she and Dalton filed for divorce in September of 2023 (months after they had broken things off), or even before, Ariana could have put him on blast.

Her star power is nearly infinite. Dalton is, as the above tweet implies, a realtor. She could have accused him of destroying their marriage … or, at the very least, attempted to debunk rumors about her.

While arguably Ariana’s “Yes, And?” hit back at many rumors, fans feel that she deserves applause for her restraint. She didn’t put Dalton on blast … which is extremely gracious if he did, in fact, cheat.

Is infidelity why Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez divorced?

Reports explaining Ariana and Dalton’s breakup in July of 2023 detailed that their issues had more to do with lifestyle and COVID than with any kind of major drama.

Simply put, so much of their relationship was early in the pandemic. They spent a lot of time together and didn’t really go places.

As vaccines rolled out and as people errantly began living their lives as if everything were normal and safe, conflict erupted. Dalton’s not a celebrity, and reportedly resented how they needed Ari’s security detail just to go out to dinner. Their lifestyles were incompatible.

Should fans take Ariana’s lyrics in ‘Eternal Sunshine’ literally?

Obviously, it’s always possible that the incompatible lifestyle explanation was a cover story for infidelity. Or that prolonged conflict caused them to drift apart, and that cheating followed.

An inside source recently told Us Weekly that Ariana Grande’s lyrics are not so literal. “Ariana is playing with different characters,” the insider explained. “Some of the lyrics come from her personal life, but others are just her playing a fun character for her fans.”

As with many other singers (and countless other creatives), the apparent “protagonist” of a song or story isn’t always the artist.