Rosie O’Donnell Credits GLP-1 for Saving Her Life

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In recent years, the GLP-1 fad has been nearly as hard to avoid — and nearly as pernicious — as the hard push for AI slop.

But Rosie O’Donnell doesn’t feel fatigued with it.

The actress and comedian credits the controversial weight loss drug with having “saved” her life.

In fact, she says that she wants to do ads for the product — and wishes that more people could afford it.

In a July 2026 interview with People, Rosie O’Donnell spoke about her appearance, her career, and much more. (Image Credit: People/YouTube)

‘I really wish I could do commercials …’

Speaking to People in an interview published on Thursday, July 23, Rosie credited Mounjaro with having “saved” her life.

“When my mom died, all of us children gained weight,” she recalled.

Her mother passed away in 1973. Weight loss and weight gain, mild and in the extremes, are both common reactions to grief.

In her case, it also had to do with being a child who was suddenly entrusted with helping the family shop.

“Everyone got heavy,” Rosie described. “Everyone was in such grief and trauma.”

“And so Mounjaro saved my life,” Rosie claimed.

She shared that she has “lost a pound or two a month for three years.”

Rosie believes that the controversial GLP-1 product is not only good for her, but could be for others.

“I really wish I could do commercials for Mounjaro,” she expressed.

Rosie added: “And they would drop the price instead of paying me.”

Rosie O’Donnell sits and chats with People in July 2026. (Image Credit: People/YouTube)

‘I know the shame that we carry and the humiliation that is dealt to people who are overweight’

“Because when I see people struggling with obesity,” Rosie explained, “I want to say I know the shame that we carry and the humiliation that is dealt to people who are overweight.”

Unfortunately, it sounds like her proposed solution is not to end stigma, but simply to eradicate weight.

(As we know from multiple harrowing stories and also from common sense, not everyone can or should take GLP-1s.)

Rosie explained the trauma of having worked as an actress and comedian prior to this weight loss.

“When I would do late night, my biggest concern wasn’t my set, it was, did I look fat?” she recalled.

“The first time I did a talk show, it was Pat Sajak,” Rosie shared. “And people were saying ‘You were so good.'”

She continued: “And I’d go, ‘How did I look in that blazer?’ I wasn’t even heavy then.”

Rosie said that she feels “much healthier and more powerful” in her “physicality” now that she has used this GLP-1.

Obviously, she is aware that not everyone — in fact, probably most people — could not afford GLP-1 medications even if they wanted them.

But Rosie didn’t delve into how medicalized starvation probably isn’t the best or safest route for most people, even if it happened to work for her.