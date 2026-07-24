Kim Mathers, Ex-Wife of Eminem, Hurled Expletives, Bit Cop Following Alleged Suicide Attempt: Report

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As we previously reported, Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Mathers, was hospitalized following an alleged suicide attempt earlier this month.

Now, newly released police body camera footage has shed more light on the moments after first responders arrived at her residence.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Kim is seen screaming at police officers and paramedics as they remove her from her home.

Kimberly Mathers, Eminem’s ex-wife, appears before Judge Ed Servito in Macomb Count Circuit Court for violating her probation on drug charges February 12, 2004 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Mathers can be heard yelling profanities as first responders worked to transport her to a local hospital.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched after a relative called 911 requesting help. Authorities said Mathers was eventually taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital for treatment.

During the response, police alleged that she became combative, leading to her arrest on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest after an officer reported being bitten.

Officers also deployed a Taser during the incident, according to the report.

The newly released video largely captures the tense moments after first responders had secured the scene. As officers escorted Mathers to an ambulance, she repeatedly shouted expletives at those around her while several officers and paramedics attempted to de-escalate the situation.

The footage also includes an officer documenting an alleged bite injury following the encounter.

Watch full video on TMZ

Kim has faced numerous legal issues in recent months.

In June, a warrant was issued for Mathers’ arrest after she failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing related to a DUI case. She had also been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence several weeks earlier.

Kim was married to Eminem — whose real name is Marshall Mathers — twice. The pair first married in 1999 before divorcing in 2001.

They reconciled and remarried briefly in 2006 before divorcing again later that year. They share daughter Hailie Jade, and their relationship has long been the subject of public attention and has inspired some of Eminem’s most infamous songs.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. In the United States, you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time.