Diddy Placed In Solitary Confinement Following Prison Fight: Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It looks like Sean “Diddy” Combs won’t be getting an early release for good behavior.

According to a new report, the disgraced mogul is currently cooling his heels in solitary confinement after getting into a fight in prison.

Combs is serving a four-year sentence on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sources familiar with the incident told NBC News that the confrontation when a fellow inmate started hurling insults at Combs.

Prison staff intervened to break up the fight, and Combs was subsequently placed in administrative segregation, commonly referred to as solitary confinement, while officials investigated the incident.

The report states that Combs did not suffer serious injuries. According to TMZ, Diddy “held his own” during the fight.

The condition of the other inmate involved has not been publicly disclosed, and federal officials have not released additional details about what led to the altercation.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on the specifics of the reported incident, citing privacy, safety, and security policies regarding incarcerated individuals.

Combs is set for release in 2028, and it does not look as though this disciplinary infraction will affect that date.

Though he was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution, he beat several more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which could have landed him behind bars for life.

The conviction followed a weeks-long federal trial in New York that featured testimony from multiple witnesses, including former romantic partners and former employees.

Following the verdict, the court imposed a custodial sentence that prosecutors said reflected the convictions returned by the jury.

Several other accusers have come forward since Diddy began his sentence, but thus far, no new criminal charges have been filed.

Diddy’s current home, FCI Fort Dix, houses more than 2,000 inmates and is one of the largest federal correctional institutions in the United States.

The facility has previously drawn criticism over concerns involving inmate safety and overcrowding, although prison officials have said they continue to implement measures designed to maintain security.

Neither Combs’ legal team nor the Bureau of Prisons has publicly commented on the reported fight beyond the information included in NBC’s reporting.

We will have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.