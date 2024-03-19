Rose Hanbury FINALLY Speaks on Alleged Prince William Affair!

Rose Hanbury has broken her silence.

Going back many years, the former model has been in the news on occasion for the most sordid and intriguing of reasons:

Some believe that Hanbury has been having an affair with Prince William.

This wild rumor started to recirculate this month after Stephen Colbert speculated on his late-night talk show over why Kate Middleton had disappeared from public life after her abdominal surgery in January.

Prince William attends a Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition meeting at the Millennium Gallery on March 19, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Oli Scarff – WPA Pool/Getty Images))

Colbert brought up the topic of Rose Hanbury on air and wondered whether Middleton might be filing for divorce due to her husband’s infidelity.

On Monday, meanwhile, Hanbury at least addressed this ongoing question.

Simply put, attorneys for for the 40-year-old told Business Insider that any and all reporting of improper relations between William and Hanbury “are completely false.”

According to this same outlet, Kensington Palace “declined to comment” for the story about Hanbury.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive for the Royal Variety Performance before the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023 in London. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As far as we know, this comment is the first time Hanbury has publicly commented on these long-gestating rumors.

For those unaware, Hanbury is 40 years old and a former model.

She’s officially Sarah Rose Cholmondeley, Marchioness of Cholmondeley — and she’s married to someone named David Rocksavage, with whom she shares three children:

15-year-old twins Alexander and Oliver; and 8-year-old daughter Iris.

Rose Hanbury arrives through the East Gallery for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

William and Kate were once neighbors with Rose and David, and the wives were once pretty good friends.

In 2019, however, The Sun published an article that claimed Hanbury had been sleeping with William, which led to a fallout between Rose and Kate.

To be clear, there’s never been any hard evidence of any kind that an inappropriate relationship has ever existed between the Prince of Wales and Hanbury.

Moreover, Middleton was just spotted out with her spouse, looking happy and healthy and perhaps quieting this sort of chatter for at least some period of time at least.

Kate Middleton attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

For whatever it may be worth, Omid Scobie — an author who wrote the book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family — previously told Entertainment he wasn’t buying the romantic rumor at all.

“Unfortunately, if a rumor’s left to kind of do its own thing it can run 20 laps around the world before you even think about what, how you want to kind of address it,” the royal expert and told ET in November.

He added back then:

“They never addressed it, so those rumors will never go away even though there’s no truth to suggest that they are true.”

Kate Middleton attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023 in London. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Concluded Scobie on this sensitive topic a few months ago:

“I was very careful in the book to really focus on this, as the allegations against William, Kate’s and their fallout with Rose Hanbury.

“For legal reasons there are so many things that one can’t go into but I thought it was really important, even if a rumor is a rumor.

“And I really don’t see proof that there is more to this than just a tittle-tattle, you know.”