Is Ella Langley MAGA? Debate About Country Star’s Politics Leaves Fans Divided

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These days, it seems like you can’t step outside without hearing the catchy refrain of Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas.”

The 27-year-old Alabama native is shattering records with her crossover hit, and several major outlets have dubbed her country’s next megastar.

But sudden fame has its drawbacks, as Ella might be learning the hard way these days.

Ella Langley attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Some of those articles declaring Langley the Queen of Country have been bombarded by comments claiming that the singer is also a diehard Trump supporter.

“She’s MAGA though,” one Facebook user commented on a recent Atlantic profile

“That girl is MAGA,” another chimed in.

Yes, these are divisive times in America, and support for a historically unpopular president (Trump’s approval rating currently sits at just 36 percent) could be enough to derail Ella’s career.

At the same time, her music is the sort of mainstream country that Nashville was churning out in the ’80s and ’90s, so coming out against Trump would surely alienate millions of fans.

So what’s the real story here? Is Ella really a MAGA diehard? Is she more moderate? Is she even political at all?

Well, we don’t really know, as she has yet to comment on the situation.

In all likelihood, we have a Sydney Sweeney 2.0 situation on our hands.

As you may recall, millions jumped to the conclusion that Sydney was MAGA after learning that she’s a registered Republican.

That’s not necessarily true, of course, as there are many Republican critics of Trump.

But MAGA folk were eager to claim the industry’s biggest star as one of their own, so they picked up the narrative and ran with it.

For her part, Sydney avoided the controversy as best she could, just like Ella is doing now,

Why? Because she’s a 20-something woman who’s poised to become one of the biggest stars of her generation, and if she plays her cards right, she might be able to parlay that fame into a 10-figure net worth.

For obvious reasons, Sydney probably cares more about her career than she does about America’s never-ending culture war.

Both Sydney and Ella are products of rural upbringings, so they probably hold some conservative views. And they both work in the entertainment industry, so they probably hold some progressive views.

And they’ll probably continue to infuriate people from all across the political spectrum by continuing to keep mum about those views.