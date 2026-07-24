Meghan Markle Shares Cozy Photos of Kids Exploring Princess Diana’s Estate

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Earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited a very special spot in the UK.

Not only did they make a pilgrimage to Harry’s family’s ancestral estate, but they brought their children.

It has been almost 30 years since Princess Diana’s tragic death.

Meghan shared cozy photos of both kids exploring the estate where their grandmother grew up.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a photo during a Scar Tree Walk on April 16, 2026. (Photo Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

It looks like they had a great time

Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Europe.

They took this family trip with both children: 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet.

On Thursday, July 23, Meghan shared cozy photos.

Among the array of Instagram snaps that she shared, we can see glimpses of Althorp.

If you are not familiar, Althorp is the ancestral family estate of Princess Diana. Harry did not grow up there, but his mother did.

One photo showed little Lilibet wearing a dress as she made her way through a field of grass.

Another showed Archie walking barefoot on the property.

Charles Spencer owns the 15,000-acre Northamptonshire estate.

Harry and Meghan could not raise their children on this land — in the UK, they were attached to the royal family. Once they left their royal duties, they could not remain without facing harassment even worse than before.

Even so, their children get to experience the joys of extraordinary hereditary wealth in the UK. Truly like something out of a fairy tale.

The children will never know their paternal grandmother

The late Princess Diana is actually buried on the property.

Specifically she is buried on a secluded island.

Oval Lake at Althorp is not accessible to the public.

A limited access to estate grounds — not the beloved Princess of Wales’ burial site — is available to visitors during much of the summer.

However, online records show that access was closed when Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet visited on July 10 and July 11.

The Australia tour that transformed the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was overshadowed by excessive jealousy from the royal family. To know them is to love them.



[image or embed] — KarenM (Sussex Squad) (@karensussex.bsky.social) November 19, 2024 at 7:32 AM

Obviously, not everyone is enamored with the photos or with Meghan or Harry — or even their young children.

A certain crowd has viewed Meghan as some sort of interloper who “stole” Harry a decade ago, and they’ve never forgiven her.

Everything since then, from advocating for a better world to wanting to balance privacy with being a public figure to selling jam has only further condemned her in this crowd’s eyes.

But for anyone viewing this normally, two parents took their kids to visit a sprawling estate where their famous grandmother grew up before her entanglement with Charles.

It’s a glaring reminder of generational wealth in the UK and beyond. But it’s otherwise very sweet.