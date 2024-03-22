Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a supportive message to Kate Middleton just hours after it was revealed that she has cancer.

Though the relationship between Harry and Meghan has been strained in the past years, they still took time out to make sure the family – and the world – knew they wanted nothing but “healing” for Prince William’s wife.

The two royal couples arrive to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 after her passing. ((Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images))

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Message To Kate After Cancer Reveal

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement Friday.

It remains unclear when is the last time the pair have seen Kate. Reports have suggested that both have reached out privately to Kate during her health struggles.

But while Meghan has reportedly reached out with an olive branch to Kate, Harry apparently did not see her, nor his brother William when he traveled to the UK to see their father after his cancer announcement.

So, this might be a step in the right direction, but it may not be a sign of complete healing between the families.

Let’s hope that’s still down the line.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton share a rare laugh together at the annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, 2018 in London. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)

Kate Middleton’s Full Statement on Her Cancer Diagnosis

On March 22nd, Kate Middleton finally put to rest the rumors and speculation about her condition. She revealed that over the last several weeks, she had been battling cancer, though did not disclose what kind.

Here’s what she shared with the world:

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” she began in a video message posted to her social media channels and distributed to news outlets.

She continued:

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”

She then went on to give more details about her surgery in January, and then make a heartbreaking reveal.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

She then segued to talk about how this has impacted her family, including her three children.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

Finally, she let the world know how she is doing now:

As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope.

You are not alone.