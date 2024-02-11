Yes, sports and music fans, Taylor Swift made it to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

And while some observers may have been concerned that the global superstar might suffer from the effects of jet lag after flying 13 hours from Tokyo in order to arrive in time for kickoff, well…

… she appears to be doing just fine while watching the big game with friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

First, consider this reaction early in the first half:

Hmmmm… think Taylor Swift is having fun at the Super Bowl? (GETTY)

Then, consider the fact that Swift performed for over three hours in Japan the day before.

And then got on a plane to fly across multiple time zones.

And then?

She threw back a beer in one chug like some sort of absolutely drinking champion. Check out the footage below, as captured by an attendee at the game who witnessed this feat on the stadium jumbotron:

Just… wow, right?

Is there anything this woman cannot do?!?

The National Football League shared the video from its official account (to be honest, it was one of the more exciting pieces of action from a subpart opening 30 minutes) and its caption said everything.

Icon.

Rapper Ice Spice, Singer Taylor Swift and Actress Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Swift, of course, was at the Super Bowl to support boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The two have been going strong since around September, with Taylor having now watched her favorite tight end play in person on 13 separate occasions.

From what we can gather, Travis will soon return the personal and professional favor, too.

“After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” a source now tells Us Weekly. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Indeed, Swift will depart for Australia shortly after the enormous game ends and will then take to the stage in Singapore in March.

Just a few weeks later?

Taylor Swift will release a new album!

The Tortured Poets Department is due out April 19… after which, Swift will return to tour for European cities through spring and summer.

No matter what certain segments of the population think, this woman is winning. At absolutely everything.

Taylor Swift accepts the “Best Pop Vocal Album” award for “Midnights” onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said in her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile while making her first public remarks about her and Kelce’s romance.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.

“And we’re just proud of each other.”