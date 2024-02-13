Ryan Edwards appears to once again be in trouble with the law.

According to our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Mackenzie Edwards called the police on her ex-husband back on January 31 because he allegedly threatened her via text message.

The 911 call was placed around 8:30 p.m. on this date.

Based on an official incident report (obtained by the aforementioned website), Mackenzie told the cops that she wanted them to be aware that Ryan was headed to her house to grab a computer cord… but she wanted the authorities aware “in case anything happened.”

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer don’t look happy in this throwback photo. (MTV)

A local deputy was dispatched to the scene in order to meet Ryan there.

After he was apparently unable to locate the item that inspired his visit, the former Teen Mom participant said he’d come back another day and look for it.

It’s worth noting that the home Ryan stopped by here was the same one he trashed in February 2023.

During that incident, Edwards scrawled VERY disturbing messages on the walls of his ex-spouse’s residence, including one that read:

“You slutting around is why this house felt cold and alone. I just could not stand you.”

On January 31 of this year, meanwhile, Mackenzie claims Ryan sent her more threatening messages after he left her home empty-handed.

Ryan Edwards makes an appearance here on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Image Credit: MTV)

“Shortly after Ryan and I left the residence, Mackenzie called back in advising Ryan texted her threatening messages,” the aforementioned deputy wrote in his police report.

“Mackenzie advised Ryan sent her a message stating, ‘You’re going to be hard-pressed to find another place to live and no one is going to survive anything.”

Mackenzie also told the cops that her former husband allegedly vowed to return to the home the next day to “retrieve his weapons,” explaining in further detail, per this same report:

“The only weapon in the house is her personal every day carry pistol. Mackenzie stated that she was going to bring the pistol with her to work just in case Ryan comes to the house.”

Ryan Edwards is a fan of Donald Trump. Does that really surprise anyone? (Photo Credit: MTV)

Ryan Edwards has been in and out of both jail and rehab on multiple occasions.

He was most recently arrested in December and is scheduled to go in front of a judge on April 23 to talk about his probation — which stems from a charge of harassment against Mackenzie last year.

Mackenzie, who filed a restraining order against Ryan in February of last year, told police in this case that she is “scared Ryan could harm her.”

Ryan Edwards has had many brushes with the law. (Photo Credit: MTV)

In December, following his latest arrest, Ryan was ordered by Judge Gary Starnes to follow a strict set of rules.

For example, he is required to take monthly Vivitrol shots, which is a prescription injectable medicine designed to help curb alcohol and/or opioid dependence.

He was also ordered back then to attend counseling sessions and agree to random drug tests.

It’s unclear at this time whether the new accusations will impact Ryan’s probation in any way.