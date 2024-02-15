Taylor Swift & Kids: What She’s Said About Starting A Family

Does Taylor Swift want kids?

It’s the sort of question that plagues most female celebrities throughout their careers, but amazingly, despite all of the scrutiny of her personal life, Taylor has managed to steer clear of pregnancy speculation.

But now that Taylor’s relationship with Travis Kelce seems to be getting serious, fans are desperate to know what’s next for the couple.

And that means Swifties are suddenly very curious about whether or not their fav has any interest in becoming a mom.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift and Kids: Does She Want To Be A Mom?

By just about any metric, Taylor is one of the most successful people on the planet.

But because she’s a woman, certain interviewers and outlets will always be more concerned with her love life and her future family plans than they are with her career.

Taylor first shared her thoughts on starting a family in a 2014 interview with InStyle.

Just 24 at the time, the singer stated that she felt it would be difficult for her to provide a “normal” life for her children.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s impossible not to picture certain scenarios and how you would try to convince them that they have a normal life when, inevitably, there will be strange men pointing giant cameras at them from the time they are babies,” she said at the time (via the Daily Mail).

Taylor was asked about her future plans again a few years later as she approached her thirtieth birthday.

“I don’t really think men are asked that question when they turn 30, so I’m not going to answer that now,” she bluntly replied.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It was an epic moment in an epic career, and it seemed to have the intended effect of shutting down that unwelcome line of questioning. At least for a while …

Are Taylor and Travis Planning on Kids and a Family?

The speculation began anew when Taylor went public with her relationship with Travis.

The pop icon had never sped past the usual relationship milestones so quickly before, and right from the start, there was speculation that Taylor and Travis would get engaged during the NFL offseason.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Now that the Travis and the Chiefs have won another Super Bowl, fans are waiting with bated breath for a wedding announcement.

Taylor got engaged to Joe Alwyn after nearly six years of dating, but fans were more excited about the Travis relationship after just a few weeks — and with good reason!

“He’s exactly the guy she’s been waiting for,” an insider recently told Life & Style.

Travis Kelce and US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift embrace as they celebrate the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The idea that Taylor was waiting for the right man before she would settle down should be sufficient evidence that she was in no rush to get married just because of society’s expectations.

Maybe Taylor will have kids, and maybe she won’t — but whatever path she chooses, fans can rest assured that it will be her choice and not anyone else’s!