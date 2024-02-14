No Valentine’s Day romance for Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce? For shame!

Sadly, that’s is the reality though.

On Wednesday, February 14th, the day of love, Travis was spotted partying in the streets of Kansas City with his team.

Travis Kelce raises the Lombari trophy up to fans during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images))

Taylor was not there.

Why did they spend Valentine’s Day apart????

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift On Valentine’s Day – Miles Apart!

As much as we’re sure they wanted to be, Taylor and Travis were not together for their first Valentine’s Day.

Travis was in Kansas City, partying in the streets of downtown with the team for the Super Bowl victory parade.

Taylor was, as she has been a lot recently, jetting off in a plane.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace as they celebrate the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor reportedly was already off to Australia for her Eras Tour shows, according to Melbourne TV station 10 News First. In fact, she left the day before the parade, on Tuesday.

Taylor is set to perform in Melbourne on Saturday and Sunday, as well as in Sydney from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26.

Work sometimes has to come before love. Remember when Travis missed the Grammys because of practice?

Such is the romance between a pro-footballer and a pop star!

Travis’ Big Valentine’s Gift For Taylor

On a recent episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce and his brother, Jason, bantered back and forth about the anxiety men often face when considering what to purchase to celebrate this very important occasion.

“Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch,” Travis said on this broadcast of the e-commerce website specializing in handmade and vintage items.

We’re pretty sure this was an ad read.

But Kelce confessed that while he and his sibling have both “learned a thing or two about competition” playing for the NFL, they find that Etsy is “the real MVP” when it comes to “finding the perfect game-winning gift for Valentine’s Day.”

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs signals for a first down during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Why do we care what a professional athlete said about an online business that specializes in unique pieces of jewelry and other similar items?

BECAUSE TRAVIS KELCE IS DATING TAYLOR SWIFT!

In case you hadn’t heard.

Anything Kelce says in the romance department is now news, especially when some folks are wondering whether or not Travis will soon get Taylor an engagement ring.

On this same podcast episode, Kelce labeled the gift of chocolate and flowers as “adorable,” but we’re guessing he goes above and beyond these basics for Swift.

Travis Kelce talks to the media during a Kansas City Chiefs press conference at DFB Campus on November 03, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Travis and Taylor Love Spending Holidays Together

Just a short time ago, Kelce spent a different holiday with the beloved pop singer, partying into the night with her on New Year’s Eve.

“It was cool to have all the friends and family,” the 34-year-old said on the January 3 episode of his podcast in reference to the December 31 gathering, which took place at an undisclosed location in Kansas City.

“I think I had over 50 to 55 people come in for this one — a good New Year’s celebration.”

About a month ago, Swift was named TIME Magazine Person of the Year, opening up for the first time about Kelce and their romance in a lengthy feature piece.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said of the pair’s public support for each other.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.

“And we’re just proud of each other.”