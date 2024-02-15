Megan Fox would like to have a few words with her critics.

Or, to be more accurate, Megan Fox would like to say a few choice words to her critics.

This past Sunday night, the actress posed alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, tight end Travis Kelce and a certain singer named Taylor Swift in Las Vegas at a Super Bowl after-party.

The following photo of the quartet later went viral.

A short time later, the criticism Fox received for her appearance also went viral.

Ever outspoken, and never afraid to engage with trolls on social media, Fox quickly fired back.

“oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all,” she captioned photos of the foursome on Instagram February 14.

“turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan.”

Megan Fox attends The One Party by Uber at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Uber)

The Jennifer’s Body star was on hand at the Resorts World Las Vegas’ Zouk nightclub after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22.

In response to her response, meanwhile, a bunch of strangers online found a new way to drag Megan Fox.

“It’s very rude of you to speak like that about Ukrainian women, that’s how you showed yourself,” someone wrote.

Another individual added: “Did she really just mention Ukraine?”

Megan Fox poses for a photo before reading from her book “Pretty Boys are Poisonous” at Racket NYC on November 7, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

It doesn’t seem as if Fox is really friends with Swift. They just appeared to be in the same place at the same time.

To Fox’s credit, meanwhile, she has often been candid about insecurities she has often felt about her appearance.

Last summer, the actress opened up during an interview for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue.

“I have body dysmorphia — I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” she told the publication. “There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos)

Added Fox last year:

“When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, but I should look this way.

“And why I had an awareness of my body that young I’m not sure, and it definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged.”

Fox added that learning to love herself is a “never-ending” journey.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Further back, in 2019, Fox said she hit a “breaking point” with her mental health at the height of her fame… following the 2009 release of Jennifer’s Body.

This is what she told Entertainment Tonight at the time:

“It wasn’t just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with.

“I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do. I didn’t want to be seen.”