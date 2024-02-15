Does Vanessa Kirby have a husband or boyfriend?

Fans are curious in the wake of the MCU’s The Fantastic Four casting news that came out on Valentine’s Day.

Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm, a brilliant scientist who, in comics, has love interests ranging from Reed Richards to Namor the Sub-Mariner.

But what is the actress’ real-life relationship status?

Vanessa Kirby attends the “Napoleon” World Premiere at Salle Pleyel on November 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Does Vanessa Kirby have a husband?

From 2016 until 2020, Vanessa Kirby was in a relationship with handsome actor Callum Turner.

Though she has kept things relatively low-key (as far as famous people can), she sparked dating rumors in 2022 with Paul Rabil.

Rabil is an athlete. The former lacrosse player is the co-founder and President of Premier Lacrosse League.

Paul Rabil attends the New Museum Spring Gala 2022 at Cipriani South Street on April 11, 2022. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In 2022, The Daily Mail reported that eyewitnesses had spotted Kirby and Rabil holding hands. There are cultures where hand-holding is standard fare for platonic friends, but in the United States and United Kingdom, it tends to indicate a relationship.

Then, late last year, Paul Rabil made things a little more official. Instagram official, that is.

Just days after Thanksgiving, he shared a series of photos of himself and Vanessa Kirby.

Vanessa Kirby and Paul Rabil are Instagram official!

In the caption, Rabil gushed over his affection for Kirby — and also shared that the had first met in Iowa.

“From the very minute we first met in Des Moines,” he praised, “around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful, and more beautiful with you”

That is a heartwarming message. And while we cannot confirm that they have not broken up, there are no indications online (or otherwise) of a split.

Vanessa Kirby attends the ChloÃ© Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

We are certain that, in the coming months, MCU fans will learn more about Vanessa Kirby — or, at least, hope to learn more.

She is no stranger to the big screen. Despite first earning acclaim for her stage work, she has appeared in major projects, from prestige drama The Crown to films like Napoleon to the Mission Impossible franchise.

Now, she’s breaking into Marvel as one of the property’s most iconic characters: Sue Storm, the most powerful of the Fantastic Four.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/dOmLG0m7ie — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024

Marvel Studios announced the casting news for The Fantastic Four on Wednesday. A Valentine’s Day post might not be the most intuitive time for the casting news, but the promotional art was adorable.

Kirby’s on-screen love interest will be national treasure Pedro Pascal. Though, as we mentioned, Sue Storm has had other entanglements in comics over the many decades of Marvel history.

It will be exciting to see her (so to speak) as the Invisible Woman. We’ll have to wait over a year, until July 2025.