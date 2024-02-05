To say say Taylor Swift is a Grammy winner is an understatement.

More accurately, she is a historic Grammy winner, and in 2024, she broke of the biggest records in award show history.

While Travis Kelce wasn’t on her arm for the big show, Taylor was the talk of the night at this year’s show, not only winning several more gramophones, but celebrating the news with a HUGE announcement.

Taylor Swift winning Album of the Year in 2024. ( (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

Let’s take a look at Taylor’s winning history. How many Grammys does Taylor have? The answer, truthfully, is NEVER ENOUGH!

Taylor Has Been Grammy-Nominated 52 Times

Taylor ranks as one of the most nominated acts in pop music. She has been nominated 52 times for her work over 10 albums.

Plus the re-recordings…PLUS the songs written as one-offs for movies.

Swift’s big reaction to winning Album of the Year for ‘Folklore’ ( (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

She nabbed her first nomination in 2008, for Best New Artist. Although she didn’t win, it wasn’t long before she had a golden gramophone to show off.

Two years later, she won 4 Grammys out of 8 nominations for her work on the album Fearless. And things just took of from there!

Not surprisingly, 1989 garnered her the most nominations (10), while Reputation was wildly disrespected with only one nomination in 2019.

Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate — but lovers are going to elevate when the the TV version drops this year!

How Many Grammys Has Taylor Swift Won?

Double-fisting Grammys? Only Taylor! ((Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images))

Out of those 52 nominations, Taylor has won 14 Grammys so far.

Of those wins, four of them were for Album Of The Year. She won the award for 2009 for Fearless, again for 2015 for 1989 and, then 2020 for Folklore.

She is the first and only female solo artist to accomplish this feat, and then she made history with the 2024 show.

Taylor became the first artist ever, in the history of the award show, to win four Album of The Year awards with her win for Midnights in 2024.

She also won her 13th (lucky number!) award earlier in the night for Best Pop Album, also for Midnights. In her acceptance speech, she announced she’d be coming for the 2025 awards next year.

Yes, another new album is on the way – and it’s coming FAST!

Kanye West and Taylor Swift on better terms at The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS))

It’s worth noting that famous adversary Kanye West does out pace Taylor in the wins department. He has 24 wins over her 12.

But no one can touch Beyonce, who is the most decorated Grammy winner with 32 wins.

Taylor Swift’s Grammy Nominations This Year

In 2024, she nabbed 6 nominations, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for Anti-Hero, and Best Pop Vocal and Album Of the Year for Midnights.

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

2024 Grammy Performers

Win or lose, the Grammys this year is all about the performances.

Legends like Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, and U2 are all set to take the stage, alongside new favorites like SZA, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish.

Olivia Rodrigo, and Luke Combs round out the rooster, along with Travis Scott and Burna Boy.

But the big talk of the night was Tracy Chapman joining Luke Coombs on stage for a Fast Car duet!

Sadly, Taylor is not slated to perform, though there was as a rumor she’d pop on stage with SZA. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.