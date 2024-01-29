Is Taylor Swift Going To The Grammys With Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift is set to go to the Grammys – but will Travis Kelce be with her?

Travis and Taylor are the moment. They are arguably the biggest celebrity couple of 2023, and making sure 2024 turns out to be the same.

Taylor has been at every single one of Travis’ games as of late, and if our math is correct, it’s very likely she’ll be at the Super Bowl in two weeks.

But will Travis be at Taylor’s big night before then?

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift Heading To The Grammys With Travis Kelce? All Signs Point To..

As hard as it is to hear, it’s very likely Travis won’t be on Taylor’s arm for the Grammys.

I know, I know. First the Golden Globes, now this? What gives, Kelce?

Well, what gives is the man’s very demanding career. It just so happens that the NFL post season really conflicts with award show season!

Travis Kelce taking the field for some practice before big game. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images))

As it turns out, Travis is booked on Sunday, Feb. 4, the night of the Grammys. Aside for training for the Super Bowl the weekend after, Travis is expected to attend the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on the same day.

Now, while Las Vegas would be a hop, skip, jump to LA – aka, where the Grammys are being held — it would be nearly impossible to get to the West Coast in time for the show after the game.

Travis was picked for the fan favorite flag football game and will once again face off with his Jason Kelce, as he is part of this year’s NFC Pro Bowl team.

HOWEVER….

Taylor Swifts big reaction to winning Album of the Year for ‘Folklore’ ( (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

Travis Could STILL Go To The Grammys

The thing is, players say yes to this game before anyone knows who is headed to the Super Bowl.

Now. historically, players can bow out gracefully from the event with the understanding that they will be too busy prepping and practicing for the Bowl to participate.

Therefore, there’s still a chance that Travis could make it to support Taylor. It would mean navigating his practice schedule, and making a very quick flight, but it’s not impossible.

But will he really have the time to spare? It would only be fair, given how big of a night this could be for Taylor

Taylor Swift with her hands full of Grammys for all her ‘1989’ wins. ((Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images))

Taylor Poised To Make Grammy History

Just like the AFC Championship game was as big deal for Travis, the Grammys could prove to be a monumental evening for Taylor.

Everyone’s favorite singer-songwriter is up for six nominations. She’s nominated for Album of the Year for Midnights.

She has already won Album of the Year three times previously, for Fearless, 1989, and Folklore.

If she wins for Midnights, she would become the first artist in Grammys history to win the honor 4 times.

Along with the Album of the Year nom, she’s also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, along with Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Anti-Hero.”

She also has a nomination for her song “Karma” with Ice Spice for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Is Taylor Swift Performing At The Grammys?

Sadly, while it’s meant to be a big night for Tay Tay, fans shouldn’t expect her to be hitting the stage during the show.

While there were rumors that she would be joining SZA on stage for an explosive performances, sources who have spoken to ET say she will not be performing.

Fine, we’ll settle for Taylor making history and Travis showing up, even if it’s just to hit the after parties with her.

That’ll do.