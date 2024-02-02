Tracy Chapman, who has been a recluse in the music industry for years, is set to perform at the 2024 Grammys.

According to sources, a surprise duet is in the works for Grammy night, with Tracy joining Luke Combs onstage for a rendition of “Fast Car”.

A joined performance at the Grammys would mark the first time the Fast Car singers would perform together. ((Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images))

Now, music lovers will know that while “Fast Car” first debuted in 1988 to mediocre reception, over the years it has catapulted into the zeitgeist as one of the best songs of all time.

This is why when, in 2023, when Luke re-recoded the song, it immediately became a sensation. Not only did it reintroduce a classic to a whole new generation, the song was able to cross genre barriers, being loved by pop and country music lovers alike!

But here’s why this is truly a big deal:

Tracy Chapman Returns To The Grammys 35 Years After Massive Win

The demand for Tracy to perform in recent years has been high! There was hopes that she might show up at the CMAs in 2023 to perform with Luke, but it didn’t happen.

Tracy Chapman performs during the 15th edition of the Vieilles Charrues Music Festival, 23 July 2006 ((ANDRE DURAND/AFP via Getty Images))

Should she show on Sunday, it would mark the first time Tracy has performed in public in several years. In fact,she has only performed for the cameras three times since wrapping up her last tour in 2009.

Plus, the last time she performed at the Grammys was 35 years ago.

She performed, you guessed it, “Fast Car”, and took home three golden gramophones:best new artist, best pop vocal performance, female for “Fast Car” and best contemporary folk recording.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts,” Tracy said in a recent statement to Billboard about the new life of her song. “But I’m honored to be there. I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Along with Luke (and hopefully Tracy), many other huge name acts will be taking to the stage as performers. Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa will be bringing the new sound, while legends like Billy Joel and Joni Mitchell will be taking to the stage for the first time in decades.