Long before she started dating Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift was romantically involved with Calvin Harris.

In celebrity gossip terms, that relationship ended about 400 years ago, but running into an ex is always an awkward experience, even for the most famous musical artist on the planet.

Yes, as you’ve likely heard by now, the 2024 Grammys were held last night, and once again, it was a victorious night for Taylor.

In fact, it was a historic night for the pop icon, as Taylor announced her eleventh studio album and became the first artist ever to win Album of the Year four times.

Taylor Swift accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Midnights” during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Sadly, Travis Kelce was unable to attend the Grammys, as he’s having a big week of his own, preparing to play in his fourth Super Bowl.

But at least one of Taylor’s famous exes was present for her big night.

Thankfully, it seems that Tay was able to keep her distance from Calvin.

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris: Did They Interact at the Grammys?

Calvin Harris attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As Twitter/X users were quick to point out, Taylor and Calvin — who dated from 2015 to 2016 — were seated in the same section during the ceremony.

Thankfully, the exes were far enough apart that they wouldn’t be forced to make small talk during commercial breaks.

But that didn’t stop Taylor and Calvin from being roped into a viral moment together.

Taylor Swift accepts the “Best Pop Vocal Album” award for “Midnights” onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

During SZA’s performance of “Kill Bill,” one viewer noted that Taylor was standing and singing along in plain view of Calvin.

You might be wondering what the big deal is, as Taylor stood and sang along during many of the night’s big performances.

But the performance contained the memorable lyrics “I just killed my ex,” a line that appeared to bring a smile to Taylor’s face.

Taylor Swift accepts the Album Of The Year award for â€œMidnightsâ€ onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor’s Historic Night

Thankfully, no ancient breakup drama could overshadow Taylor’s achievements at the Grammys.

It was one of the biggest nights of her career, and it’s one that Swifties will surely be discussing for years to come.

Taylor Swift accepts the “Album Of The Year” award for “Midnights” onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

And now, Taylor and Travis are poised to have the biggest power couple week in history.

If he leads the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl victory the same week that she became one of the winningest artists in Grammys history, then there’s officially no one else on the planet who can compete with these two.

Some fans think Travis will propose to Taylor if his team wins, but that might be overdoing it.

After all, it’s good to save something for the offseason, and Tay doesn’t need to be promoting an album and planning a wedding at the same time!