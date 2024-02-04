Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album At Grammys After Big Win

Taylor Swift has a new album coming in 2024.

Not a re-recording. Not a Taylor’s version. A NEW ALBUM.

And Swiftie’s hearts stopped EVERYWHERE!

Here’s everything we know so far about her upcoming 11th record.

Â Lana Del Ray, Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift at the Grammys together. ((Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Surprise Announcement At The Grammys

Taylor made a big entrance to the Grammys, despite not having Travis Kelce on her arm.

But then, she doubled down on making history at the award show by making a huge announcement.

After winning her 13th Grammy – her lucky number, I don’t know if you knew that – she got on stage to thank all the voters for the honor, but more importantly, the fans.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

And to thank the fans properly, she gave them the one thing they’ve been waiting for for the last two years: a new album.

Right there, on stage, Taylor announced the name and release date of her brand new record, as well as promised to post the album cover from backstage.

And Taylor always lives up to her promises!

New Album Title Is Pure ‘Poetry’

“All’s fair in love and poetry”

That’s what Taylor caption the post that accompanined the first look at her next new album.

The title? THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.

Oh, we’re going to get into our feelings, Taylor? Here for it!

And yes, we even know when it’s coming our way.

This spring, April 18, 2024.

No one make any plans. We are all VERY BUSY that weekend!

Girl even dropped some LYRICS! Here, enjoy!

And so I enter into evidence

My tarnished coat of arms

My Muses, acquired like bruises

My talismans and charms

The tick, tick, tick of love bombs

My veins of pitch black ink