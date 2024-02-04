Celine Dion Makes Surprise Grammys Appearance Amid Health Struggles

Celine Dion’s surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys garnered her at standing ovation.

As well it should!

Earlier in the evening, it was teased that a legend would be making a surprise appearance to close out the show.

((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

While some had thought it might be Britney, the world was equally as thrilled to see Celine take the stage, looking healthy and full of light and love.

Celine looked out to see every person in the room on their feet and thanked them for their grace.

“I love you right back. You’re beautiful,” she said.

As she looked out to the audience, she added:

“When I say the I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.

((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

Those who have been blessed to be here, must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and people around the world.”

She then presented Album of the Year to Taylor Swift, who made history with the win.

Earlier in the week, Celine announced she would be slowly returning to the spotlight, not only as a means to “continue” her career, but to shed light on her life with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

In her first statement in months, Celine lets her fans in on how she’s doing, but also some big plans on the horizon.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” said Celine Dion in a new statement released by her team.

Her update accompanied the news that Celine would be releasing a documentary this year that will show just how this disease has affected her over the last few years.

The feature-length documentary, titled I Am: Celine Dion is described as being a “snapshot of a pivotal time in the life and career of one of the most recognized, respected, and successful performers in pop music history, Celine Dion.”

Celine Dion poses in the press room during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards ((Photo by David Becker/Getty Images))

More importantly, the documentary will show, for the first time, Celine’s day-to-day life dealing with SPS.

“I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis,” Celine shared in the press release.

Celine Dion: Will She Ever Perform Again?

Part of the journey captured in this documentary is Celine’s determination to return to the show-stopping life she had before, in whatever way that will make sense for her.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans,” Celine confessed.

According to the official press release, Amazon Video along with Sony Music Vision, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment Canada and Vermilion Films, are producing the film.

It will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Celine Dion at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

The Prime Video release date was not immediately announced, but it does look likely that it will release in 2024.

“Celine Dion is a global megastar with a career defined not only by her extraordinary work ethic and passion, but by her dedication to her fans,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios.

“This documentary is a raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career, pulling back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis. It’s an honor to be trusted with her story, and we can’t wait to share it with Prime Video audiences around the world.”

Celine’s Disease – What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome?

In December 2022, the performer announced her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, an autoimmune disorder of the nervous system. The Mayo Clinic explains that the neurological disorder manifests itself with “progressive, severe muscle stiffness and spasms of the lower extremities and back.”

((Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images))

“I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you,” Celine said in an Instagram video at the time. “I miss you all so much and I can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person. As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before. But I’m ready now.”

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through. Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.”

While her sister Claudette was more somber speaking to reporters in December, earlier in the year, she reminded fans of just how tough her sister is. Speaking with a local news outlet in Canada about her sister’s health, as reported by Marca, in January of 2023, she said, “I am confident that life will give her back what she gave because she is an extremely intelligent woman, very generous and talented and in love with life as well.”