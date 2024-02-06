Travis Kelce: Yes, I’m Very Focused on a Diamond Ring Right Now!

We know that a new Taylor Swift album is on the way.

But should fans across the globe start preparing themselves for a new Taylor Swift title, as well?

Is it really possible that the musician may one day soon be known as Mrs. Travis Kelce?

Simply put, will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get married?!?

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 5, 2024.

This has been the most prominent question on the mind of both sports followers and Swifties for many months now, ever since it became clear that Travis and Taylor were a very serious couple.

Ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl XVIII, meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sat down for a press conference in which he fielded questions about his team’s upcoming gameplan… quarterback Patrick Mahomes… and, yes, ultra famous girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Incredibly, hilariously and in surreal fashion, the topic of a proposal actually came up on Tuesday during Kelce’s media session.

“I’m focused on getting this ring,” he told reporters, referencing the gift awarded to Super Bowl champions. “That’s all my mind is focused on right now.”

Cheeky, Travis. Cheeky and pretty funny.

Taylor Swift winner of Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for "Midnights" poses with Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Bake and Lucy Dacus of during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4.

It’s pretty clear at this point that Kelce and Swift are in love.

Still, they’ve been dating for about six months and are unlikely to rush into an engagement that might legitimately break the Internet… and the minds of teenage women around the universe.

Swift, for her part, has plenty of dates remaining on her Eras Tour, along with the aforementioned new album to market and promote.

How much time would she even have to select flowers and/or centerpieces?!?

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a 22 yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Swift is also coming off a memorable Grammy Awards ceremony that featured her making history with her fourth Album of the Year honor.

At this same February 5 press conference, Kelce gushed over the sort of example his beautiful lover sets on the professional front.

“She’s unbelievable,” he told journalist.

“She’s re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024.

Kelce also admitted that he’s listened to some songs from The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released on April 19 and which is guaranteed to break even more sales and streaming records.

“I have heard some of it, yes, and it’s unbelievable,” the All-Pro teased.

“I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”