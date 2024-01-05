If you ask their families, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are incredibly happy together. And they should know.
After all, Taylor and Travis partied with family for New Year’s Eve.
And they’ve all spent a lot of time around each other in recent months. They know more about the couple than any of Taylor’s (at times concerned) fans.
To those closest to them, Taylor and Travis seem like they’ve never felt more fulfilled by a relationship.
Travis and Taylor Seem Very Happy
An inside source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s happiness is warming the hearts of their respective families.
Taylor and Travis’ families “are both on board” with the unexpected relationship, the insider shared on Thursday.
According to the same source, “everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa.”
“It’s a supportive dynamic all around,” the insider then characterized.
“Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy,” the source described.
“And,” the same insider continued, Taylor and Travis’ respective loved ones “hope and believe that it will continue.”
Travis and Taylor Happy About Their Not-So-Cruel Summer
This summer, Taylor and Travis began dating out of the blue. He is a clear deviation from many of her past romances — and not simply because she’s dated a lot of folks from the UK in recent years.
Travis is a football player for a team called the Kansas City Chiefs. And her surprise attendance at his games, beginning in September, is how the public learned about their entanglement.
While Travis was already famous among sports fans, Taylor rooting for Travis has made him a household name. His jersey has been flying off of shelves.
Taylor hasn’t been cheering him on by herself, either.
Fans have spotted her alongside Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.
Taylor has brought her famous friends along to attend games. She’s also cheered beside his teammates’ partners.
Swift Family Game Nights?
Taylor has also introduced her family to Travis and to his athletic career. Parents Scott and Andrea and brother Austin tagged along to one of his games just a couple of weeks ago.
At first, Taylor and Travis’ busy schedules kept them apart much of the time. Their schedules clash even now, as Travis will likely have to skip the Golden Globes though Taylor is a nominee.
Entertainment Tonight’s insider says that, since Taylor took a break from touring, she and Travis are “closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they’re an amazing match.”
“They love being together no matter what they’re doing,” the source detailed, “and appreciate the little things in life.”
The insider emphasized: “They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship.”
According to the same source, “They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time.”
It is wonderful to hear this (admittedly unconfirmed) report. Taylor’s happiness is everything.
And even though many Swifties see Travis as a “pet” that they love because Taylor happens to have him, he seems like a good dude. He deserves happiness, too!
Perhaps we’ll one day find out that one or more relatives are just being supportive. Until then, we wish this once-surprising couple well.