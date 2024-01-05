If you ask their families, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are incredibly happy together. And they should know.

After all, Taylor and Travis partied with family for New Year’s Eve.

And they’ve all spent a lot of time around each other in recent months. They know more about the couple than any of Taylor’s (at times concerned) fans.

To those closest to them, Taylor and Travis seem like they’ve never felt more fulfilled by a relationship.

Taylor Swift reacts during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Travis and Taylor Seem Very Happy

An inside source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s happiness is warming the hearts of their respective families.

Taylor and Travis’ families “are both on board” with the unexpected relationship, the insider shared on Thursday.

According to the same source, “everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“It’s a supportive dynamic all around,” the insider then characterized.

“Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy,” the source described.

“And,” the same insider continued, Taylor and Travis’ respective loved ones “hope and believe that it will continue.”

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce look on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Travis and Taylor Happy About Their Not-So-Cruel Summer

This summer, Taylor and Travis began dating out of the blue. He is a clear deviation from many of her past romances — and not simply because she’s dated a lot of folks from the UK in recent years.

Travis is a football player for a team called the Kansas City Chiefs. And her surprise attendance at his games, beginning in September, is how the public learned about their entanglement.

While Travis was already famous among sports fans, Taylor rooting for Travis has made him a household name. His jersey has been flying off of shelves.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Taylor hasn’t been cheering him on by herself, either.

Fans have spotted her alongside Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

Taylor has brought her famous friends along to attend games. She’s also cheered beside his teammates’ partners.

Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Swift Family Game Nights?

Taylor has also introduced her family to Travis and to his athletic career. Parents Scott and Andrea and brother Austin tagged along to one of his games just a couple of weeks ago.

At first, Taylor and Travis’ busy schedules kept them apart much of the time. Their schedules clash even now, as Travis will likely have to skip the Golden Globes though Taylor is a nominee.

Entertainment Tonight’s insider says that, since Taylor took a break from touring, she and Travis are “closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they’re an amazing match.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“They love being together no matter what they’re doing,” the source detailed, “and appreciate the little things in life.”

The insider emphasized: “They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship.”

According to the same source, “They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time.”

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react in a suite during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It is wonderful to hear this (admittedly unconfirmed) report. Taylor’s happiness is everything.

And even though many Swifties see Travis as a “pet” that they love because Taylor happens to have him, he seems like a good dude. He deserves happiness, too!

Perhaps we’ll one day find out that one or more relatives are just being supportive. Until then, we wish this once-surprising couple well.