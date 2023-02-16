Ryan Seacrest to Exit Kelly and Ryan After 6 Seasons, Familiar Replacement Named

Live with Kelly and Ryan is about to become a family affair.

With an inevitable name change.

After six seasons of co-hosting the morning show alongside Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest announced on February 16 that he is leaving the program, referring to it as a “hard decision” and one that was “bittersweet.”

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career,” said Seacrest in a statement.

“She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together.”

Adding that he’s “made memories to last a lifetime” with the whole staff and folks backstage, Seacrest continued:

“It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

Indeed, Ripa’s spouse, Mark Consuelos, — who has sat next to his wife as a guest co-host on numerous occasions — will be taking over on a permanent basis.

Responding to this news and decision, Ripa said the following today:

“I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan.

“Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”

Ripa has been part of the Live family since 2001.

She succeeded Kathie Lee Gifford, teaming up with the late Regis Philbin for 10 years before his final episode in November 2011, at which time Michael Strahan came on board — followed by Seacrest.

“I can’t thank you enough on all of our behalf,” Kelly said on Thursday’s show.

“There is nobody else like you.

“There is nobody who can really do what you do. I know you in real life as well as TV life. I say this about very few people: what you see is what you get.

“This is not an act, this is a good man. I am so endlessly impressed by you.”

Conseulos has been married to Ripa since 1996; he’s very familiar face to viewers.

“As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the Live family,” producer Michael Gelman said in a statement of his own.

“Having him join the show is so special for us and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same.

“Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms.”