Todd and Julie Chrisley reportedly haven’t spoken in over a year. That’s not good for either of them, or for their marriage.

Right now, Todd Chrisley fears a possible prison transfer, and wonders if it’s an attempt to silence him.

Todd has been able to speak with his children. He even gave an interview to the media.

But he has not been able to speak to his wife for over a year. Her prison signed off on it … so what gives?

Both Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison in January 2023

February 17 marks the 13 month of their respective sentences.

In all of that time, they have not been able to speak to each other even once.

A new report claims that authorities have denied them the right to communicate with each other over the phone.

According to a report by RadarOnline, Todd and Julie “haven’t spoken” since they reported to their respective prisons.

Phone calls between incarcerated spouses is not against the rules of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The calls are monitored — like all other prison calls, save perhaps those with attorneys.

However, the wardens of both facilities must grant approval for these spousal conversations to take place.

Most prisons will allow these conversations to take place

According to the report, Todd and Julie’s legal team made a standard request for both prisons to allow them a monthly phone conversation.

Apparently, this arrangement is “pretty standard.”

Julie’s warden reportedly approved the request. However, the report says that Todd’s prison “refuses” to grant him permission to speak to his wife.

The inside source offering details for the report claimed that the refusal is “retaliation” against Todd.

Notably, Todd has spoken out against horrible prison conditions, shedding light upon carceral injustice that plagues our country.

Through his own interviews and through his adult children, Todd has called attention to the deplorable ways that our country treats its prisoners.

If white collar criminals at a Federal facility are experiencing blackmail attempts, threats, and biohazards, how much worse is it at other prisons?

Maybe Todd and Julie will be able to speak soon

Both have a legal right to coordinate with their legal team. They are appealing their convictions.

In a rare appeals win for Todd and Julie, they will be able to give oral arguments. Those hearings are just a couple of months away — scheduled for April.

It’s possible that something could change. However, even giving these arguments is statistically unusual for appeals. Actually overturning the appeal or sentence is a long shot – but it’s the only hope that the Chrisleys have.

We know that Todd and Julie Chrisley are not sympathetic individuals. To be blunt, they have made it abundantly clear over the years that they are not good people.

However, that doesn’t mean that the carceral nightmare that they’re facing is right or just.

Everyone has a right to basic human dignity. Many prisoners are innocent, and 100% of prisoners are people. Yes, even the Chrisleys.