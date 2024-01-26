Kelly Clarkson has not been shy when it comes to talking about her weight loss journey.

And why should she? She’s proud of the woman she is today!

After a few very turbulent years, including having babies, getting divorced, and a big move, Kelly is letting the world know she’s feeling healthy AND happy.

From her diet to her workout to the Ozempic rumors, here’s how managed to lose over 40lbs.

Kelly Clarkson in 2023 vs 2017 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

How Did Kelly Clarkson Lose Weight?

Kelly first hinted at her weight loss back in December 2023.

During an episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she made a joke about wearing spanx, not for support, but for warmth.

At this point, fans had already started to notice she was shedding pounds and were reacting to what appeared to be a happier, healthier Kelly.

In a sit down with People, the beloved singer explained that her move to New York City from Los Angeles really helped jumpstart her healthy journey.

“I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start,” she explained and added the move incorporated more movement into her and her children’s daily lives.

Kelly Clarkson all smiles at NBC event. ((Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images))

“We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We’ll go make slime and we go to the museum,” she added.

Of course, diet is also a big part of the progress as well. True to herself, Kelly took advice from someone she trusted – her doctor – and then gave it her own spin!

“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on September 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

How Much Weight Did Kelly Clarkson Lose?

At one point, Kelly admitted in an interview on the Today show that she lost 40 pounds.

However, that was when she was following an all together different diet.

Kelly revealed to Hoda Kotb that she changed her eating habits following a thyroid condition and autoimmune disease diagnosis. The plan she followed then was called “The Plant Paradox”.

At the time, there was concern over Kelly following the “fad” regime, but Kelly has not talked about being on the diet since.

Kelly Clarkson in 2020 vs 2017 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

The Ozempic Rumors

In 2023, it was all the rage to accuse celebrities who had lost some weight of taking the fashionable medication, Ozempic.

Kelly was no exception.

As she proudly showed off the results of her good living, critics and trolls were quick to suggest that she’d started taking the weekly injection meant to help those with type 2 diabities.

But while Kelly has never admitted to using the big O, she has admitted to trying some other fan techniques to help maintain her healthy living.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she said. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”