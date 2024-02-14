Taylor Swift skipped the Kansas City Chief’s victory parade with Travis Kelce – but why?

After moving mountains to make it to the Super Bowl, and after not missing 13 straight games that got her man there, Taylor Swift was conspicuously absent from the big celebration.

But rest assured, she had a very good reason.

Travis Kelce raises the Lombardi trophy up to fans during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images))

Why Taylor Swift Skipped Travis Kelce’s Victory Parade With Chiefs

On Wednesday, February 14th, downtown Kansas City became a city of love for their beloved streets as the victory parade made it’s through the town.

Kansas City residents flooded the streets from Grand Boulevard to Union Station, all hoping to catch a glimpse of the Super Bowl winners taking their victory lap.

While Travis Kelce was on hand to celebrate, Taylor was not, because frankly, she had somewhere else to be.

Taylor Swift greeting fans on her Eras tour from the stage. She’s headed around the world in 2024. ((Photo by John Medina/Getty Images))

Taylor reportedly was already off to Australia for her Eras Tour shows, according to Melbourne TV station 10 News First. In fact, she left the day before the parade, on Tuesday.

Taylor is set to perform in Melbourne on Saturday and Sunday, as well as in Sydney from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26.

And because we all love talking about her flights, a non-stop flight from Los Angeles to Melbourne is close to 16 hours, making it too tight to squeeze in a pop over to Kansas City.

Travis Kelce celebrates with fans during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024. ((Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images))

Taylor Partied HARD With Travis Though

Despite not making it to the parade, Taylor was on hand PLENTY the night of Travis’ Super Bowl win and well into the night after that.

From the moment the game started, she was chugging beer and cheering him on. She was almost trampled by her fans in the suite when the winning pass was thrown and they won the game (unlike Lana del Rey who was actually trampled, look it up!)

She was there on the field to give a big kiss and words of love once he was handed the trophy.

And she partied the night away with Travis — and her parents — at the official after party.

So yes, she had to miss the parade for work. But he missed the Grammys for the same reason.

Life and love is all about balance.