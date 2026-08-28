Sydney Sweeney Wears Birthday Suit, Birthday Cakes in Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Ad

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Sydney Sweeney is celebrating her birthday a little early.

Specifically, she donned her birthday suit during an otherwise “clothed” lingerie ad.

At one point, Sydney eschewed the intimate garb, covering her nudity with nothing except birthday cake.

Anyone developing a sudden sweet tooth?

Sydney Sweeney attends Variety’s 2025 Power of Women at The Beverly Hills Hotel on October 29. (Photo Credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney has our attention

On Thursday, August 27, Sydney took to her Instagram page and beyond to share a tantalizing new video.

The post is actually an ad for SYRN (“siren” stylized for branding purposes), the actress’ fashion line.

Though she has investors (notably, Jeff Bezos), Sydney herself is the most prominent face — and arguably the biggest attraction — of the clothing brand.

In her new video, she is wearing different lingerie outfits in the kitchen.

Viewers are first treated to a POV from inside the refrigerator. Most folks would not look so flattering leaning over to check the fridge while wearing only their underwear.

Sydney Sweeney for the new collection from her lingerie brand, SYRN. pic.twitter.com/P3MuSZuHP0 — Sweeney NEWS (@sweeneyarchives) August 27, 2026

It appears that the narrative of the video is that she is very messily making a cake.

While wearing lingerie.

(There is, critics argue, an uncomfortable tradwife aesthetic given the old-timey milk bottles and the whole kitchen thing, but thankfully Sydney herself is not dressed like a cultist.)

She makes a lot of cakes, even if she smears so much flour on her buttocks that she apparently has no choice but to remove at least one undergarment in the process.

Then, as she walks towards the table, she holds two cakes to her chest, her lingerie having vanished. It is soon replaced by a set of black lingerie, which she wears as she crawls alluringly onto the table.

This ad continues a major pivot in her public image

A couple of years ago, Sydney Sweeney was fairly open about hoping to be seen as an actress.

(To be clear, that is still correct — she is an extremely talented actress. Immaculate continues to haunt us.)

Starting around a year ago, however, she began openly using her public image to market her products.

This is a smart move for her lingerie line.

And, considering that Sydney’s on-screen nudity and sexual roles are what they are, it probably won’t hurt her image as an actress.

This particular line of SYRN lingerie comes out on September 1.

We cannot help but note that Sydney’s birthday is September 12.

(She will turn 29.)

It is possible, perhaps even likely, that the whole birthday cake (and birthday suit) motif was intentional.

But you don’t have to know this piece of trivia about her to, um, appreciate the ad.