Kanye West, Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian were all in the same building on Sunday night.

But thankfully, no one got hurt — unless you count San Francisco 49ers linebacker Drake Greenlaw, who somehow tore his Achilles tendon running onto the field.

Yes, as you’ve no doubt heard by now, the Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years on Sunday night, an achievement that’s outraged some far-right conspiracy nuts.

But those folks aside, we’re here to talk about how Kanye attended the game and without incident.

Which was surprising, as his ex-wife and his arch nemesis were also in the building!

Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator attend the ceremony as Charlie Wilson is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 29, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

As usual, Kanye arrived dressed in all black with his face covered by an Alexander McQueen mask that probably cost more than your car.

But thankfully, there were no messy confrontations between Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium last night (unless you count the weird moment when Travis Kelce screamed at Chiefs coach Andy Reid).

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end #87 Travis Kelce and US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift embrace as they celebrate the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.

Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian Watch Super Bowl From Separate Sections

It seems that Kanye, Taylor, and Kim did not cross paths at Super Bowl LVIII.

That makes sense, as Vegas’ premiere sports venue is geared toward creating a comfortable environment for celebrities, high rollers, and other wealthy guests who want to take in a game without being forced to mingle with peasants.

Kim Kardashian attends the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s a good thing, as there could’ve been some serious awkwardness.

Kim was there with new boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr., and knowing Kanye’s temper, it’s probably best that the couple didn’t run into him.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift: Still Feuding?

And then there’s Taylor, who’s been tolerating Kanye’s bullying and harassment for over a decade.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was way back in 2009 that Ye famously grabbed the mic from Taylor during her VMAs acceptance speech and rather rudely informed the audience that Beyonce should have won.

The beef continued in 2016, when Kanye rapped of Taylor “I made that b-tch famous.”

When fans cried foul, Ye’s then-wife Kim posted a video which she claimed was evidence that West had cleared the lyrics with Taylor before releasing the song.

“I’m really glad you had the respect to call me that and tell me that as a friend, about the song. It’s just a really cool thing to do, and a really good show of friendship,” Taylor could be heard saying in a phone conversation with Kanye.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' tight end #87 Travis Kelce embrace after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.

Taylor later clarified, however, that she was not aware that Kanye would be referring to her as a “b-tch” in the song.

Kanye kept the beef going this week when he released a new song entitled “Carnival,” in which he raps, “I made six Taylor Swifts.”

The line seems to be Kanye’s way of once again claiming credit for Taylor’s career.

Kanye’s friend-turned-rival Jay Z was also in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII, but it seems the former collaborators did not cross paths.

It’s a good thing Ye is in the habit of wearing a mask when he goes out in public these days because dude has made a lot of enemies!