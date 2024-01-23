Is Kylie Kelce pregnant with baby number 4?

As obsessed as the world is right now with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, there is still much love for the other power couple in the NFL family.

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have been beloved for years. They made headlines in 2023 when she risked going to labor at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona just so she could watch Jason play in the Super Bowl.

Jason and Kylie hitting the red carpet in 2023. ((Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video))

Since giving birth to their 3rd child, fans have wondered if the pair will be adding more kids to their brood. Some sleuths even think they’ve discovered clues that she might be expecting.

The truth? Here’s what we know.

Kylie Kelce Pregnant? It’s Not Confirmed – Yet

There seems to be an extreme level of wishful thinking at the moment concerning this story. Neither Kylie nor Jason has announced that they are expecting another baby and with three kids under 5, no one could blame them for wanting to take a minute!

Still, fans started to suspect something was up after Kylie appeared on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason.

Kylie Kelce all smiles at a red carpet in 2023. ((Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images))

In a video from September 2023, the caption from Travis’ TikTok reads, “This woman is a SAINT! Takes care of 4 kids at home and even found the time to join the pod Thanks Sis!!”

4 kids? 4?! Big hint to drop right there in the caption.

While some fans were busy fawning over the fact that Travis was wearing a John Mayer shirt, others were concerned that the family was burying the lead on the newest addition.

But if it was a hint, the couple nor Travis have commented on it further. It remains a mystery if the 4 kids comment refers to another little one on the way, or just that Jason is another big “kid” Kylie takes care of.

Let’s be real: it’s most likely the latter.

Jason Kelce during the 2023 Super Bowl press conference. ((Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images))

Kylie Kelce’s Kids With Jason

Kylie and Jason wed in Philadelphia in April 2018 after meeting on Tinder.

Yes, ladies, it can happen!

A little more than a year later, they welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt Elizabeth Oct. 2, 2019.

It would seem that Jason was destined to be a girl dad as they pair have two more girls: Elliotte Ray on March 4, 2021 and Bennett Llewellyn, born on Feb. 23, 2023 – not at the Super Bowl, as so many feared that year!

