Milo Yiannopoulos Detained By ICE In Louisiana

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We have a surprising update about the firebrand pundit and former Kanye West employee Milo Yiannopoulos.

Milo has apparently discovered that being one of the loudest voices demanding that other people leave the country doesn’t necessarily come with a lifetime VIP pass to stay in America.

The controversial British political provocateur has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Louisiana, according to a report from TMZ.

British far-right political pundit Milo Yiannopoulos hosts the â€˜Bishops Enough Is Enoughâ€™ rally at the MECU Pavilion November 16, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Yiannopoulos was reportedly taken into custody at a Louisiana airport and is currently being held at an ICE detention center. The exact circumstances surrounding his detention remain unclear, and authorities have not publicly provided additional details about why he was apprehended.

So, naturally, the internet has already begun appreciating the irony.

Yiannopoulos, 41, is a British citizen who became a prominent figure in the so-called alt-right movement through his provocative political commentary and frequent attempts to generate controversy.

He previously worked as an editor at Breitbart News before leaving the publication following controversy surrounding comments he made about sexual relationships involving minors.

But Milo has never exactly been someone who believes in fading quietly into the background.

Over the years, he has remained involved in conservative and far-right political circles, including a stint as an unpaid intern for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in 2022.

He later became closely associated with Kanye West, serving as the rapper’s director of political operations during West’s 2024 presidential campaign. Yiannopoulos also served as an adviser and was involved in West’s political orbit for a period of time.

The pair eventually parted ways in 2024.

Yiannopoulos has also found himself at the center of several other controversies, including his involvement in arranging a dinner involving West, former President Donald Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Now, however, his political provocateur era has collided rather dramatically with the immigration system.

The reported detention comes amid an aggressive immigration-enforcement push by the Trump administration, making the situation particularly notable given Yiannopoulos’ history of advocating for tougher immigration policies.

ICE has not publicly explained the circumstances surrounding his detention, and representatives for Yiannopoulos have not provided an immediate comment.

For now, Milo remains in custody in Louisiana as questions swirl about what happens next.

And while he’s spent years making a career out of provoking everyone from political opponents to celebrities, this particular controversy is one he may not be able to simply troll his way out of.

Because apparently even the professional provocateur occasionally discovers that actions have consequences.