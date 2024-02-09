Meet Kylie Kelce’s Parents: Everyone To Know About Jason Kelce’s In-Laws

Time to meet the other side of the family: Kylie Kelce‘s parents!

Everyone knows and loves Travis and Jason Kelce’s folks, but as the family’s star continues to rise, people are curious about the lesser known players on the fam team.

While they keep very private, here’s everything we can tell you about Kylie’s parents!

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of “Kelce” on September 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ((Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video))

Kylie Kelce’s Parents: Her Mom & Dad Are Super Private

Introducing Lisa and Ed McDevitt – well, sort of.

To be honest, the reason there is so much interest in Kylie’s parents is because they stay really, really, REALLY off the radar!

They’re very rarely at games, they don’t do interviews, and Kylie doesn’t post about them much on her social media.

The closest fans have gotten to getting to know her folks was when they made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it camero in the Kelce documentary.

( (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images))

As both brothers were playing in the Super Bowl in 2023, both sides of the family were in the house to watch on.

At one point before the game began, Kylie is seen teasing her dad for being “in my face” while prepping for the big day.

Clearly, they have a friendly relationship.

Additionally, as Kylie and Jason live in Pennsylvania, they often mention their daughters spending time with both sets of grandparents. That puts them roughly in the area of where the couple live.

In fact, this past Christmas, Kylie revealed that noly did her parents and Jason’s father join them for the holiday, but a lot of the extended family as well.

“For the most part, we usually try to get as many people together as possible,” she said in an interview with People.

Jason Kelce hugs his mom Donna at their family documentary movie premiere. ( (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video))

Kylie Kelce’s Family: Meet The Rest Of The Crew

Aside from her parents, Kylie also has a sister, named Aubrey.

Again, not much is known about her, and much to our dismay, her Instagram is private.

But while Kylie’s fam keeps things on the down low, Kylie is more than happy to talk about her relationship with her in-laws, Donna and Ed Kelce.

She particularly loves the bond she and her daughters have with Donna – or Dee Dee, if you’re family.

“She will be in town and she will watch the girls for us if we want to go out to dinner, or if I need to drive Jason down to the hotel before a game. And then she just sort of just gets in and rolls her sleeves up,” Kylie explained in a recent interview.

“She will read book after book after book with no complaints and, honestly, just seeing the way that she interacts with the girls is so sweet,” Kylie added fondly.