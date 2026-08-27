Bill Gates Admits Epstein Friendship Was ‘Foolish’

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It’s safe to say that Bill Gates has some regrets.

While he spent much of a recent interview ostensibly warning about AI, another major topic cropped up.

Gates’ name appears in the Epstein Files. He has confirmed some accusations while denying others.

The Microsoft founder admits that it was “foolish” of him to ever interact with the dead, disgraced pedophile.

In his first television appearance since testifying before the House, Bill Gates discusses the perils of AI alongside more personal topics. (Image Credit: CNN)

‘It just shows how foolish I was’

Bill Gates sat down for a remote interview with Anderson Cooper 360 for his first television appearance since the House Oversight Committee grilled him over his Epstein association.

When Cooper brought up the “graphic, unverified” allegations that Epstein had written — but not sent — about Gates back in 2013, the billionaire philanthropist responded.

He said that, contrary to prior reports, he does not believe that the dead predator ever actually attempted to blackmail him.

Gates pointed out that the “several hundred pages” of testimony is “complicated.”

He admitted: “I didn’t know that he was considering blackmailing me.”

“He never did blackmail me,” Gates said of Epstein.

“But, you know,’ he continued, “it just shows how foolish I was to spend time with him.”

Foolish is accurate, though it is only one of the adjectives that one might use to describe this ill-advised erstwhile association.

Gates claimed that he “really appreciated” giving full answers for the House Oversight Committee.

He added that his grilling is “all public” for anyone in the public who feels “curious.”

‘I’m very apologetic that I gave him any credibility at all’

“I went through every single meeting, every single email. I didn’t have a social relationship,” Bill Gates insisted.

He claimed: “I didn’t meet any women through him.”

Though Gates has admitted to having extramarital affairs, he has denied claims — such as the STD allegation, the plot to slip antibiotics to then-wife Melinda Gates, and more.

“I had a misguided view that he could facilitate my raising philanthropic funds for global health,” Gates explained. “It was a gigantic mistake, which I talked about in my testimony, and I’ve really learned from that.”

He emphasized: “You know, I’m very apologetic that I gave him any credibility at all.”

Who among us has not accidentally associated with one of the planet’s most notorious predators, one who had a hand or at least ties to financial devastation, the enshittification of video games, and more alongside his numerous sex crimes.

Oh, wait, that’s most of us. Though Epstein had ties to many elite figures, from ex-Prince Andrew to Donald Trump, that’s not an excuse for his associates. These individuals rubbing elbows is a huge part of the problem.

(Also, bumping into a guy at a fundraiser is very different from visiting one of his infamous properties, such as his private island.)

By the way, some have alleged that Gates’ “warnings” about AI are actually propaganda designed to make sloptech look more appealing to overly credulous investors.

It isn’t necessarily reverse psychology. But it’s unclear why Gates’ warning is “this could lead to greater inequality” and not “the powerful figures behind this wretched tech all have names and addresses and we as people and nations can stop them and hold them accountable in such a way that no one dares to repeat their mistakes for the next ten generations.”