Kylie Jenner Wants Even Larger Breast Implants: ‘I Say It Every Day’

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Do you know what Kylie Jenner needs?

Bigger breasts!

The famously busty makeup mogul recent spoke on a friends’ podcast and confessed her plans for future implants.

Hey, it’s her body. But … how much bigger are we talking?

Kylie Jenner appeared as a guest on the ‘Better Half’ podcast in August 2026. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I do want them bigger’

On the Wednesday, August 26 episode of the Better Half With Stas and Vic podcast, Kylie admitted that her already large breasts just aren’t cutting it for her.

She told her hosts, longtime friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and former employee Victoria Villarroel, that she wants “bigger and more out there” breast implants.

“I do want them bigger,” Kylie confessed.

“I say it every day,” she revealed.

Kylie appears to already be a D or DD bust.

Kylie quipped: “I want my tits to walk in before I do.”

Regardless of someone’s gender or anatomy, if primary or secondary sex characteristics precede them into a room, it’s usually said as a compliment.

Kylie confirmed that she has been talking more seriously about increasing her implant size “for the past year.”

Stassi confirmed: “She has, like, an obsession with big tits.”

Kylie agreed, saying: “Love tits.” To paraphrase a memorable line from Victoria Justice, I think we all love tits. What varies are the details.

Kylie Jenner wants her boobs bigger 😳🤭 pic.twitter.com/M6oqY7hzku — Ky💖 (@Khydaily) August 27, 2026

‘I want diamonds dripping from my belly button’

If you’re not already aware, Kylie Jenner just turned 29 — mere weeks after potentially tanking her brand by advertising the pervert glasses.

She shared that she “probably” won’t grow top-heavier before she turns 30.

However, Kylie does plan to get her belly button pierced “just to experience it.”

She shared: “I want diamonds dripping from my belly button. Dripping everywhere.”

Last year, Kylie shared that her implants are: “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! … Hope this helps lol.” It is unclear what new size she might seek.

Kylie Jenner looks too hot to handle 🔥🥵 pic.twitter.com/JROjWLehUL — ʙᴀᴛᴛᴇʀʏ (@itzz_battery) August 28, 2026

It is very tempting to second-guess Kylie’s plans, saying either that her figure is already perfect or that, if anything, she’s a little bustier than her small frame necessarily needs.

But this is Kylie’s body. If she wishes to undergo a surgery — even one with a famously miserable recovery time — and buy a new wardrobe, that’s up to her.

Everyone in the world has a right to the exact sort of body that they want.

Unlike Kylie, however, the vast majority of people cannot afford it.

Insofar as outside opinions matter at all, there are definitely some people who will be cheering and celebrating whenever Kylie unveils her new bust.