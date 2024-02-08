Will Jason Kelce be at the Super Bowl to support his brother? What about Donna Kelce to supprt her son?

That seems like a simple question; turns out, it’s not.

Even before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plotting their parental mashup last year, Donna Kelce was making headlines.

Why? Because she has two sons in the NFL. Now, one of them will once again be playing in the Super Bowl.

But she’s warning fans that they might not see her cheering from luxury box seating this time. Oh no, why?

Donna Kelce speaks to The Today Show ahead of her son’s Super Bowl game in 2024. (Image Credit: NBC)

Will Donna Kelce be at the Super Bowl?

On Wednesday, February 7, Donna Kelce gave a remote interview to The Today Show on NBC.

Very soon, her son, Travis Kelce, will be playing the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, the extraordinarily high prices for suite seating may make it impossible for her to cheer on Travis in the way that she has in the past.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his mother Donna Kelce after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

To be clear, Donna isn’t saying that she’ll be skipping the Super Bowl. One of her sons is playing in it!

However, she says that she’ll likely be sitting in the stands (not to be confused with standing in the sits) to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.

This isn’t a matter of pinching pennies. The box seating for this event costs a fortune unto itself.

In Donna Kelce’s own words, it’s “a pricey Super Bowl”

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” Donna explained.

“I have a feeling I am in the stands,” she added. “As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

The hosts of The Today Show reminded Donna that she will likely end up in a box seat — whether she expects it or not.

Taylor Swift is seen on the field with Donna Kelce, mother of Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the Chiefs’ 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, have over $100 million in combined earnings from their respective football careers.

Additionally, Taylor Swift recently achieved the dubious honor of billionaire status.

Perhaps Donna was just being humble or perhaps she hoped that the stadium would offer her a box seat out of courtesy. But either way … it would be surprising to see her standing with the crowd for this event.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce cheer before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Will Jason Kelce be at the Super Bowl?

On Thursday’s episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce discussed the extravagant pricing.

“I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come,” Travis told his brother.

“Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money,” he added. Travis Kelce has an estimated net worth of about $30 million.

That’s not a solid declaration that Jason will be there. But given that it sounds like Travis is spending money to make sure that friends and family can see the game, Jason’s absence would be conspicuous.

Jason is also a wealthy NFL player. If neither Travis nor Taylor secure Donna’s seats, we’re sure that he’d step in.

But we’ll all get to find out how things turn out on Sunday. Whether you watch the Super Bowl or not, hearing about it is basically inevitable.