Annemarie Wiley Fired From ‘RHOBH’ After Just 1 Season!

Annemarie Wiley has been fired from RHOBH!

That was faster than you can say, “What’s my tagline?”

In a shocking twist, well before the announcement that season 14 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was a go, one of the newest stars revealed she would not be returning.

And NOT because she didn’t want to!

Cast of Real Housewives of BH: Annemarie Wiley, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Erika Jayne attend the 2024 People’s Choice Awards (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Annemarie Wiley Announces She’s Fired From ‘Real Housewives’: I’m ‘Disappointed’

“I just got word today that I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement,” the reality star wrote via Instagram on March 21.

Annemarie was a newcomer in Season 13, introduced as Kyle Richards’ friend halfway. She immediately had friction with Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, but was generally liked by the rest of the ladies.

What would come from those relationships now will never been seen.

Interestingly, Annemarie used her message to fans to point out that she “never auditioned” to be on the hit Bravo show, and claimed she was asked to star on it “out of the blue” – and six weeks “after the cast had already started filming.”

“I was very excited about the opportunity, and I thought following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming the last season was the way the ‘game was played.’ Listening to what I was instructed to do was my rookie mistake,” she said.

Why Was Annemarie Fired?

The “rookie mistake” she cryptically alluded too has fans puzzled and contemplating why she would be let go after just one season.

Fans generally liked her, though there was the incident with Sutton Stracke over the size of Stracke’s esophagus that made many cringe.

Could that have been her downfall? If it was, Annemarie made light of it in her farewell message.

“Contrary to what was shown on TV, I am not obsessed with the esophagus! LOL,” she added.

Annemarie Wiley with her husband, Marcellus Wiley at the 2023 Children’s Resilience in Film Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Shine Global Inc)

Her Message To Fans: You ‘Never Got TO See The Real Me’

The nurse anesthesiologist and wife of sportscaster and former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley share that she was “disappointed” that viewers “never got to see the real me or even a glimpse of my unique life story.”

“What I am is a woman — a proud Black woman — who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong Black man as my husband, who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on the daily,” she wrote.

“It was an important mission of mine for the next season to show a solid Black family unit and that ‘true Black love’ exists, even in Beverly Hills.”

Apparently, there were also crucial storylines about Annemarie’s personal life that were filmed, but never explored further as they didn’t air.

She explained that she was hoping to share “my struggle with losing my mother to lung cancer within weeks of taping, and my struggle with adoption trauma and what was going to be, and still will be, a new life journey for me to find my biological parents.”

Here’s hoping that whatever comes next for her, it will be the project that tells her story as she wants.