Really? Kate Middleton using an impersonator?

Has it really come to this?

Over this past weekend, Kate Middleton was spotted out and about in London, shopping at a farmers market with husband Prince William and looking both happy and healthy.

This sighting seemed to put an end to all the conspiracy theories about Middleton’s health… about two months after she underwent abdominal surgery and then disappeared from public life.

Kate Middleton attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Except, no. It didn’t put an end to these conspiracy theories.

Why?

Because people such as Andy Cohen questioned the validity of this video, even going as far as to allege that the Royal Family used a body double to only make it seem like Middleton was out, about, happy and healthy.

No, really. People are believing such things these days.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton Impersonator Heidi Agan Responds To Rumors

The speculation has grown so rampant that Heidi Agan — a well-known Kate Middleton lookalike — has actually issued a statement to The Mirror and to TMZ.

“There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills,” she said in response to questions about the most recent Middleton appearance.

“In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not. I was at work at the time so I know that is not me.

“I 100 percent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video.”

Kate Middleton attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023 in London. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

So, that settles it?

Probably not.

Where Is Kate Middleton?

The lack of information from Kensington Palace over just what sort of surgery Middleton underwent on January 16 has left numerous observers confused and concerned.

Middleton then vanished, only to unveil a new family portrait in honor of Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom — which turned out to be heavily edited.

No one really has any idea what is going on.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales sing the national anthem during the Royal Variety Performance before the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” the palace said after this mysterious procedure.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

Fair enough.

And Kate Middleton is entitled to at least some level of privacy.

But she isn’t expected to resume Royal duties until late April at this point and the way the Royal Family has handled her condition has led to an understandable amount of scrutiny.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales is seen during the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Heidi Agan’s Career

Egan, for her part, started working as a Kate Middleton lookalike that was available for hire at parties and corporate events in 2012.

She’s also a teacher.

“My social media has gone crazy since the video emerged. It wasn’t me,” she added to The Mirror this week.

“Joking about Kate is one thing but we need to give her time now and I’m sure she’ll be back after Easter, like what was said in the first place.

“Since Kate has surgery, I have done gigs where I have walked in and people have said ‘there’s Kate” so it started as a joke around ‘we’ve found Kate’ but now it should stop really.”