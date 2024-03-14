Is Kate Middleton Stepping Away From Royal Life For Good? The Latest On Her Unexplained …

Is Kate Middleton permanently stepping away from her duties as a working royal?

And if so, how is Prince William, the future king of England, reacting to the news that his wife will no longer be by his side during his official engagements?

These are just some of the burning questions circulating in the royal-obsessed corners of social media this week, as Buckingham Palace continues to dismiss rumors of a crisis.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Kate has been avoiding the public eye for several months now.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine Princess of Wales visit SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Her last official appearance took place in December, and while she’s been photographed in public once this year, it’s clear that the Princess of Wales is intentionally keeping a very low profile.

Kate Middleton: Why Has She Disappeared From the Spotlight?

Several theories have emerged as royal watchers attempt to make sense of this situation, with two explanations emerging as front runners:

Because Kate was hospitalized for an unspecified condition in January, many believe that she’s dealing with health issues that are more serious than the royals are letting on.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit DAY1, a Highland based charity in Inverness, Scotland, which provides mentoring, training, personal development and employability services to vulnerable young people on November 2, 2023. (Photo by PAUL CAMPBELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

But there have also been reports that Kate is so furious about William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury that she no longer feels any obligation to fulfill her duties as a working royal.

Whatever the case, it seems that Kate is on an indefinite hiatus from her royal duties.

And according to a new report from the National Enquirer, the move might be a permanent one.

Kate Middleton: Is She Stepping Away For Good?

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Kate’s desperate struggle with the constant pressures of life in the royal fishbowl has clearly taken a terrible toll on her physical and mental health,” a source told the outlet this week (via Radar Online).

The insider went on to claim that Kate’s surgery led her to reevaluate her life and arrive at the conclusion that she’s no longer interested in meeting her obligations as a working royal.

“She spent weeks staying out of the public eye after her operations — and it’s only strengthened her resolve to quit,” the source claims.

The insider went on to allege that William is furious over Kate’s decision.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales hold goalballs as they visit SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“William is beside himself over her decision. He’s stunned his wife could ever consider such a move,” said the source.

“He made sure she knew what she was getting into when she married him and she’s done a brilliant job. He’s concerned she’s become emotionally unstable, but she insists she’s finally seeing clearly!”

Frankly, we’re not buying the explanation that Kate is just sick and tired of the spotlight.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, meets farmers at Brodieshill Farm, Moray, Scotland, to learn about efforts being made to better support the mental health and wellbeing of young people on November 02, 2023 in Moray, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This is a woman who knew what she was marrying into and who has been tireless in her commitment to her duties.

If Kate has made the decision to permanently step down from her role as a working royal — and that’s a very big if — then we’re sure there was a valid reason for it.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she departs after the visit to SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre, with Prince William, Prince of Wales, to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Those reasons might have to do with her health.

Or they might have to do with the state of her marriage.

Either way, it might be quite some time before we find out what’s really going on here.