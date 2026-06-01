Morgan Wallen Overturns Piano After Technical Difficulties on Stage

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Some days, it seems like you can’t hurl a chair from a rooftop without hitting a Morgan Wallen fan.

But he has once again found himself under scrutiny.

Even though the singer has pleaded guilty and promised to remedy his ways, he still shows signs of behavioral problems.

This time, the piece of furniture was a piano. One technical difficulty on stage, and he lashed out.

In this still, Morgan Wallen performs on the same stage where he overturned a piano. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The piano did not deserve this

On Friday, May 29, the Country singer was performing at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Despite his numerous scandals, Wallen continues to draw crowds.

(So does Kanye West; some people just want to hear music and do not care about anything else.)

On stage, the singer experienced technical problems during his performance of the song, “Sand in My Boots.”

Finding that the instruments weren’t working to his satisfaction, 33-year-old Wallen tipped over the piano and walked away from it, finishing the song a cappella.

Apparently, the sound from the piano wasn’t reaching Wallen or his audience.

The concert it self was part of the singer’s “Lies Lies Lies” tour.

Wallen began the tour on April 10. It is set to conclude later in the summer, on August 1.

He has yet to publicly respond to the incident.

In the video and on social media, responses are mixed.

Come to think of it, this is not the first piece of furniture to get this kind of treatment

Some of Wallen’s supporters (they are real and they do exist) have said that this was a playful moment on stage.

However, some have noticed that the singer appears to have a history of “moments.”

When Wallen has one of his “moments,” being a piece of furniture is ill-advised.

Famously, he was arrested after throwing furniture off of a rooftop in Nashville.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. Unfortunately, Wallen avoided any real consequences, which some believe means that his behavior will not change.

It is not actually normal or healthy for someone to overturn a piano.

Not merely because pianos are expensive and heavy, but because it’s not normal for people to overturn or destroy furniture.

Whatever Wallen has going on with him, it has led him to make a series of very public mistakes like this.

Some are assuming that, on his tour, he has fallen off of the wagon. We would caution that someone can make poor behavioral choices while entirely sober.

We hope that he gets whatever help he needs.